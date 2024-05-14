Dexter Taylor Sentenced to DECADE in Prison After Judge Claims Second Amendment 'Doesn't Exist' in NY

Back in April, we told you about the work Jeff Charles was doing over at RedState concerning Dexter Taylor. Taylor, of NY, took up gunsmithing as a hobby. He never committed a crime, never hurt anyone. But following a trial in which the presiding judge said the second amendment didn't exist in her courtroom or the state of New York, Dexter was found guilty of multiple gun-related charges.

Yesterday, Taylor learned his fate: a decade in prison.

UPDATE: The court has sentenced Dexter Taylor to ten years in prison for building his own firearms.#IStandWithDexterTaylor pic.twitter.com/3yzL9m8pa3 — Jeff Charles, An Awful Pundit🏴 (@jeffcharlesjr) May 13, 2024

A travesty of justice.

Here is more background for those unfamiliar with the story:

For those unfamiliar with Dexter's story:https://t.co/PzemyCENsy — Jeff Charles, An Awful Pundit🏴 (@jeffcharlesjr) May 13, 2024

Read the whole thing.

Notice how the system destroys the life of an innocent black man for exercising his constitutional rights



While the system ignores violent criminals and puts them back on the street



All by design — Hodgetwins (@hodgetwins) May 13, 2024

There isn't a justice system; there is lawfare.

Complete insanity. The ruling will get overturned, but it's a shame our system is so corrupt that it would force a good man to go through this. — Adrian Norman (@AdrianNormanDC) May 13, 2024

Insanity is putting it mildly.

Makes me sick. — Chris Loesch 𝕏 (@ChrisLoesch) May 13, 2024

Absolutely sick.

Ten years in prison for something legal in nearly every state, and something people have been doing in this country since before it was founded.



Tyranny is what this is. — Suhr Majesty ™ (@ULTRA_MAJESTY) May 13, 2024

It is tyranny.

The selective enforcement of laws to suit a political agenda.

The fact the judge was obviously biased, the whole thing should be declared a mistral. — Rocket Goblin (@rocket_goblin) May 13, 2024

Yes, it should.

Ten years and never hurt anybody. . Leftists fire bomb a police car get 366 days. https://t.co/q8NjZPxR4v — steve anderson (@blitziod) May 13, 2024

Like we said: a two-tiered justice system.

This has to get to the Supreme Court as soon as possible. https://t.co/1WT7QAQ9cz — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) May 14, 2024

Yes it does.

This conviction is an abomination, and if anyone in that courtroom should be in prison, it's the judge who declared that the Constitution and Second Amendment were banned her courtroom. https://t.co/5SwhsX2jyZ — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) May 13, 2024

The judge should -- but won't -- be disciplined and removed for that statement.

This is the judge that presided over the case and a direct quote from said case. https://t.co/LhztPOPYaK pic.twitter.com/EovrkuDuMn — T_p_tio 🎈 (@Txp_RBI_Xctuxl) May 13, 2024

It should disqualify her from any other trials, and every other trial she's presided over should get a second look.

This is an unbelievable injustice.



Yet another example of sickening political persecution.



Just evil. https://t.co/bdtNRuclJt — Sean Parnell (@SeanParnellUSA) May 14, 2024

Evil indeed.

This is atrocious. A decade in prison—not for hurting anyone, but merely for possessing weapons that the Constitution gives you a right to own.



This should outrage anyone who cares about criminal justice reform. A total miscarriage of justice. https://t.co/dKRaOlirQh — Billy Binion (@billybinion) May 13, 2024

When the Left talks about 'criminal justice reform', what they mean is let the criminals run loose and put law-abiding citizens in prison to suit their political agenda.

They don't care about men like Dexter Taylor, but we do.