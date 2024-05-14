D'OH! 'The Simpsons' Self-Proclaimed 'Song of the Summer' Is ALL Cringe (Watch)

Remember when 'The Simpsons' was funny instead of cringe? We do.

Those were the days.

This, however, is just plain bad:

New song of the summer just dropped, right @kylegordon101?



Listen to "Little E.U." from tonight's episode of #TheSimpsons now! pic.twitter.com/gInCq579bh — The Simpsons (@TheSimpsons) May 13, 2024

Yikes.

X users had no qualms about letting their feelings be known:

This gave me AIDS. — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) May 13, 2024

Heh.

“Last night’s The Simpsons was without a doubt the Worst. Episode. Ever. Rest assured I was on the internet in minutes registering my disgust throughout the world.” pic.twitter.com/90HVVQSJg8 — Mike Kupari 🚀💥 (@RocketPulpHack) May 14, 2024

Well played.

Nice how no mention of the VAT tax over there. That health care ain’t free by any means. And whatever is free, you don’t want it.



And yes I’ve been to Europe several times. — La Reina🇺🇸Creole🇩🇴🇯🇲🇵🇷🇹🇹🇨🇺🇭🇹🇲🇽🇨🇴 (@LaReinaCreole) May 14, 2024

All of this.

There is no escape. Everything is cringe now. — Tar Heel Joe (@FormerModerate) May 14, 2024

Everything.

So in other words, The Simpsons still isn’t funny any more. — Will Collier (@willcollier) May 13, 2024

Nope. Not funny anymore.

How far we’ve fallen since… pic.twitter.com/PHiniO4eSo — Justin Nava (@thejustinnava) May 13, 2024

That song was epic. Truly.

Seasons 11+ were a mistake. — Darkness Over Golgotha (@SkyOverGolgotha) May 14, 2024

Certainly fell off a cliff around that point.

The perfect meme.

Hell is actually just you strapped to a table with this note playing nonstop



You try to make yourself deaf by sheer force of will until finally your screams blend perfectly into the discordant horror https://t.co/33xXbZTRkx pic.twitter.com/4rj7DaO2Yf — Perpetuities (@perpetuities) May 14, 2024

And horror it is.

It took 30 years, but the Simpson writing room has finally been distilled to 200 proof concentrate of Santa Monica https://t.co/hwDCPvfXsC — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) May 14, 2024

Yes, it has.

If you were worried because modern politicians had emptied the National Cringe Reserve, the Simpsons came in to fill it back up with all the cringe you can stand without collapsing into a cringe black hole. https://t.co/ntc569Tgdt — Daddy Warpig (@DaddyWarpig) May 14, 2024

The cringe reserves are fully stocked now.

This is a hate crime and someone should be in prison for it. https://t.co/sULklKbCDm — Disparu (@disparutoo) May 14, 2024

We laughed out loud.

Not only is this not funny, but I’m not even sure which bits were MEANT to be funny.



Just a desolate tasteless wasteland. https://t.co/lTZIx8dmud — Billy Swagspeare (@bswagspeare) May 14, 2024

None of it was meant to be funny. Just preachy.

If you’re under 30, believe it or not this show was once good. https://t.co/2bs5POuMky — Richard Hanania (@RichardHanania) May 14, 2024

It was. We promise you.

The average EU country has a lower per capita income than every US state except Mississippi and Idaho, so the idea their service employees are better off is hot garbage. If John Swartzwelder were still around he would've pulled a gun in the writers' room over this preachy crap. https://t.co/2Ed9bMpR5S — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) May 13, 2024

We miss Swartzwelder.

You killed off Apu and gave us this Euro trash in his place. Thanks Matt https://t.co/7uPwA0rhCx — Dirk Hardpec (@Eat_punchbeef) May 14, 2024

We miss Apu.

I'm genuinely wondering who has been consistently watching The Simpsons in the past 10 years to keep it going up to this point. https://t.co/gykm2ZGUtu — Dr. Storm (@Brehmstorm) May 14, 2024

Nobody that we know. So good question.

Counterpoint: Europe is, in most respects, poorer than virtually every U.S. state. https://t.co/VFCtuRzvya — Robby Soave (@robbysoave) May 13, 2024

Don't let facts get in the way of a little ditty, though.