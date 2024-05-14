Former Capitol Police Officer Who 'Helped Save Congress on Jan 6' Is Running...
D'OH! 'The Simpsons' Self-Proclaimed 'Song of the Summer' Is ALL Cringe (Watch)

Amy Curtis  |  8:00 PM on May 14, 2024
Twitter

Remember when 'The Simpsons' was funny instead of cringe? We do.

Those were the days.

This, however, is just plain bad:

Yikes.

X users had no qualms about letting their feelings be known:

Heh.

Well played.

All of this.

Everything.

Nope. Not funny anymore.

That song was epic. Truly.

Certainly fell off a cliff around that point.

The perfect meme.

And horror it is.

Yes, it has.

The cringe reserves are fully stocked now.

We laughed out loud.

None of it was meant to be funny. Just preachy.

It was. We promise you.

We miss Swartzwelder.

We miss Apu.

Nobody that we know. So good question.

Don't let facts get in the way of a little ditty, though.

Tags: SONG TELEVISION THE SIMPSONS WOKE

