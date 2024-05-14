Just How DUMB Are Mouth-Breathing, Chest-Thumping, Knuckle-Dragging Trump Haters?! This Du...
The HOT First Portrait of King Charles Released IGNITES Twitter with Hilariously Sick Burns

justmindy
justmindy  |  4:15 PM on May 14, 2024
AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, Pool

The first official portrait of King Charles has been released and it's um ... interesting.

I know we like to joke around here at Twitchy, but this is really the portrait. We almost wish it was a prank.

They definitely could have done much better.

Perhaps the idea was to get ahead of the curve.

Admittedly, it's very strange.

Yikes!

Why would he approve this? 

Lots of people think he needs to get right with God.

It's so bad!

Maybe he thinks this makes him look tough.

There are some additional hidden features if you look very closely.

Needless to say, the public response to his inaugural portrait is not going well.



