The HOT First Portrait of King Charles Released IGNITES Twitter with Hilariously Sick Burns

The first official portrait of King Charles has been released and it's um ... interesting.

King Charles first official portrait since the coronation. pic.twitter.com/pM9DHg6VJe — Mukhtar (@I_amMukhtar) May 14, 2024

This is the first official painted portrait of King Charles III since his coronation.pic.twitter.com/zx76pgv3K2 — Muskan Yousaf (@MuskanYousaff) May 14, 2024

I know we like to joke around here at Twitchy, but this is really the portrait. We almost wish it was a prank.

I thought that new portrait of Charles could do with a couple of improvements, some motifs that better reflect the man and the institution. #AbolishTheMonarchy pic.twitter.com/5MpQbVFPe9 — Graham Smith 🇺🇦 🏳️‍🌈 (@GrahamSmith_) May 14, 2024

They definitely could have done much better.

Looks like Just Stop Oil protestors have already had a go at the King Charles official portrait… pic.twitter.com/cVpTi9QmEN — Sue (@suetthatsme) May 14, 2024

The new King Charles portrait looks like it’s been attacked by just stop oil pic.twitter.com/YdfdD6DYQd — Sick of It 🇬🇧🇬🇧🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@WayneGB888) May 14, 2024

Perhaps the idea was to get ahead of the curve.

King Charles new portrait seems to have depicted him burning in hell, or it seems like it anyway. pic.twitter.com/skZwQguC6U — BladeoftheSun (@BladeoftheS) May 14, 2024

Admittedly, it's very strange.

King Charles new portrait is absolutely fecking hideous, looks like he is burning in hell. pic.twitter.com/grp60amVn0 — JmRoyle #LFC #YNWA #BLM #GTTO (@MyArrse) May 14, 2024

In other news…King Charles unveiled the first official portrait of himself today.

It’s untitled…anyone have one? pic.twitter.com/nECgLy3AjO — RoamingRN (@roaming_rn) May 14, 2024

Camilla's Tampon — 2AProudDeplorable (@GadsenGirl2A) May 14, 2024

Yikes!

That's a very strange portrait. — Flowers for Everyone (@CozOkelly) May 14, 2024

I'm a bit stunned by this & can't pin point a title, sorry. Did the artist HATE him?😂 Doesn't look like the artist saw him as someone who would be..."climbing the stairs to heaven"...but rather as a person who will be taking an express elevator...DOWN!😬 https://t.co/viiTxZXK8B — AngSezNo (@Angsezno) May 14, 2024

Why would he approve this?

Perhaps predicting his future. Burning in hell!! Of course he won't have much of a grin then. https://t.co/8CmLIxTF1I — Arthur Clark (@ArthurC86209637) May 14, 2024

If that's how he sees 👀 himself, then Westminster must not have mirrors https://t.co/AK8UnD68Sq — Carol (@CAD123456) May 14, 2024

he knows where he is going https://t.co/LyWLm2BEVC — Gentry Gevers (@gentrywgevers) May 14, 2024

Lots of people think he needs to get right with God.

It's so bad!

Dork In Red https://t.co/iYMXeiNteD — Paperwork Ninja (@PaperworkNinja) May 14, 2024

Maybe he thinks this makes him look tough.

The butterfly is an interesting addition, as well as the face just above and to the right of it ..by his ear — 70/30 (@LinnThizzy1776) May 14, 2024

There are some additional hidden features if you look very closely.

Flames of Hades ! 🙄 — Vader Vaders (@vader_vaders) May 14, 2024

"New portrait of King Charles unveiled" pic.twitter.com/TaPDFyVmNh — The Royal Rogue (@the_royal_rogue) May 14, 2024

The new portrait of King Charles, released today. pic.twitter.com/gz1cCJdaUo — Ice Crystal ❄️ (@ice_crystal) May 14, 2024

Needless to say, the public response to his inaugural portrait is not going well.







