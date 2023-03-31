Bill Clinton defenders blithely ignore the fact that he cheated on his wife.

Quite publicly.

Stephen King really walked into this one …

Trump defenders blithely ignore the fact that he cheated on his wife. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) March 31, 2023

Dude, we don’t even know where to start with Democrats who cheated on their wives. Should we go back as far as JFK? Unless you’re willing to call the ones in your own party out DON’T expect us to take you all that seriously when you complain about Trump.

Biden defenders blithely ignore the fact that he showered with his DAUGHTER. — Monika (@MonikaMusing) March 31, 2023

Meep.

Bill Clinton defenders blithely ignore the fact that he cheated on his wife. There fixed it. — Todd Cefaratti (@ToddCefaratti_) March 31, 2023

Literally no conservative has ever defended Trump being a womanizer. We just want the personal out of the political. The government does not belong in peoples’ bedrooms. — Danny Able (@DK_Able) March 31, 2023

Wait, Adultery is now wrong in your book? Same standards for Biden etal? Or are Liberals exempt? — CRUZ FOR THE PEOPLE (CA) (@RealErinCruz) March 31, 2023

We’re going to bet Stephen is AOK with adultery for some.

Just like @joebiden cheated on his dead wife and @BillClinton cheated on his wife. Thank you for the reminder. — Kris Cruz (@realKrisCruz) March 31, 2023

Ask Swalwell — Josh "Common Sense” Barnett-former AZ-01 Candidate (@BarnettforAZ) March 31, 2023

Poor Fang Fang.

Liberals always try to go for the morality/feelings argument when something is indefensibly illegal. — Randy the Savage (@reannadilley) March 31, 2023

Heh.

***

Related:

Adam Kinzinger and Eric Swalwell MOCKED for tweeting basically the same CRAP about Trump indictment

So they’re NOT stopping trans genocide? Trans Day of Vengeance canceled due to ‘credible threats’

Glenn Beck goes NUCLEAR with Tucker Carlson in response to Trump’s indictment and DAAAMN (watch)

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to save 40%!