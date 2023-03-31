Bill Clinton defenders blithely ignore the fact that he cheated on his wife.

Quite publicly.

Stephen King really walked into this one …

Dude, we don’t even know where to start with Democrats who cheated on their wives. Should we go back as far as JFK? Unless you’re willing to call the ones in your own party out DON’T expect us to take you all that seriously when you complain about Trump.

Meep.

We’re going to bet Stephen is AOK with adultery for some.

Poor Fang Fang.

Heh.

***

***

