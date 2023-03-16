We’re embarrassed for Whoopi Goldberg. Blaming age for using the word ‘gypped’? Really?

While talking about ex-President Donald Trump and Stormy Daniels Wednesday, Whoopi Goldberg used a racist term associated with the Romani people while referring to Trump's base as "people who still believe that he got (expletive) somehow in the election." https://t.co/Eb9qJmxC23 — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) March 16, 2023

If Whoopi wants to apologize for saying stupid crap, we have a list.

People have way too much free time to spend being offended by any and everything. Seriously.

Watch this:

A message from Whoopi Goldberg regarding today's episode of #TheView. pic.twitter.com/PIvwYRWMsy — The View (@TheView) March 15, 2023

There are sooooooo many things Whoopi should have thought about saying in the past … if she really wants to go down this path.

C’mon.

Gypped. She said gypped. Part of me says we all need to lighten the f—k up. I’m part welsh but I’m not offended by the phrase “welch on a bet.” I’m part Scottish, but I’m not offended by using scotch to describe something cheap (scotch tape, for instance). And part of me says… https://t.co/pHlepyjjRe — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) March 16, 2023

In other words, everyone needs to lighten UP already.

It’s really sad that the View thinks this is the ONLY apology that is needed. All you women do is trash 1/2 the country & then pretend like you’re intelligent — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) March 15, 2023

Why does Whoppi and the rest of the vile cretins on The View still have jobs? A show? I don't get it. — Cindy (@asheborn57) March 15, 2023

These apologies are becoming a weekly thing. 🙄 I wish you would also do retractions and let your audience know when one of the hosts has lied or misled them. That would be a daily thing. I feel so sorry for the people who watch The View — Mimi (@MadMimi3) March 16, 2023

Until next time she says something horrible and everyone forgives her. 🙄

The producers of this show KNOW it’s a matter of time before she says something nasty again. — 🇺🇸 Habitual Line Stepper 🇺🇸 (@MmHabitual) March 15, 2023

Yes, that’s fair. We do spend a lot of time pointing and laughing at them.

