Bernie Sanders Picked a Heck of a Week to Ramp Up His 'Solar Panels and Wind Farms Will Save Us' Alarmism

We've reached the peak of summertime, and you know what that means!

Progressives and their water carriers in the media doing their annual ritual via stories like this:

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The oceans are hotter than they've ever been measured this time of year, with alarming implications for global weather and marine life. https://t.co/ylQum1FZNy pic.twitter.com/30CxerGmCD — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) July 1, 2026

For some reason we're thinking of the movie Groundhog Day.

However, nobody is surprised that Sen. Bernie Sanders is all over the recent heatwaves in both the U.S. and Europe. What's the way out? Solar panels and wind turbines:

Wind and solar don’t just cut carbon emissions. They are also the cheapest forms of energy, period.



Our choice: double down on fossil fuels that are driving record heat across the world, or cut utility bills AND address the climate crisis by moving to sustainable energy. — Sen. Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) July 2, 2026

First of all, have you noticed that the "cheapest forms of energy" the Left always demands adds up to tens of trillions of dollars just to put in place (not that we'd expect anything to ever actually be constructed -- it would be Solyndra times a billion).

But whatever anybody thinks of Sanders' proposals for wind and solar, maybe almost everybody can agree he doesn't have the best timing:

Gas power stations across the UK have been ordered to fire up production as soaring temperatures trigger a slump in solar energy.



🔗 https://t.co/RtkX5IaWhq pic.twitter.com/O0jBUrHsJE — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) June 24, 2026

Solar panels aren't working well when it's too sunny and hot? Huh.

Wind farms have their massive issues as well.

High winds destroy *checks notes* wind farms. But sure, we can totally run our electrical needs on this stuff. https://t.co/5fDyZUm0hP — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) July 2, 2026

So the forms of "clean energy" (which is a BS term on its face) that are most acceptable to lefties like Sanders are the least reliable when you'll need them most? No thanks.

If Bernie wants to personally contribute to the cause of halting climate change, he could stop being a hypocrite.

Sanders is trying to burn the fossil fuels away as fast as possible so there's none of it left for the rest of us to destroy the planet with. Take that, oli-gocky!

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