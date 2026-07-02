Not Just New York: 15-Term Colorado Incumbent Loses to Democratic Socialist From Ethiopia
Twitchy Celebrates America 250
This Was All Trump Needed. They're Gonna Regret It.
Court Upholds a Ban That Dems and Lib Media Insisted Was a Conservative...
Hillary Clinton Has Decided to Ring in America's 250th Birthday by Whining About...
Rapid Response 47 Sinks Another Disingenuous Take From Aaron Rupar (This Time About...
'DEPRAVED': When Tim Walz Talks About His 'Values' As MN Governor, Here's What...
VIP
David Axelrod Turns Off Replies After Sharing a Personal Experience in a City...
Scott Jennings Explains the ‘Patriotism Gap’ Between Republicans and Democrats to CNN’s An...
VIP
Public Pool in Germany Evacuated After Dozens of French Men Jump the Fence
Man Genuinely Upset That Trump Has Ruined America’s 250th Birthday for Him
Love Above: Daredevil Couple Gets Engaged During Death-Defying Climb of Empire State Build...
Darializa 'Abolish the Police' Avila Chevalier Wants to Turn the US Into a...
Jordanian Immigrant Gets One Year in Jail For Killing a Jewish Man at...

Bernie Sanders Picked a Heck of a Week to Ramp Up His 'Solar Panels and Wind Farms Will Save Us' Alarmism

Doug P. | 5:15 PM on July 02, 2026
ImgFlip

We've reached the peak of summertime, and you know what that means!

Progressives and their water carriers in the media doing their annual ritual via stories like this:

Advertisement

For some reason we're thinking of the movie Groundhog Day. 

However, nobody is surprised that Sen. Bernie Sanders is all over the recent heatwaves in both the U.S. and Europe. What's the way out? Solar panels and wind turbines: 

First of all, have you noticed that the "cheapest forms of energy" the Left always demands adds up to tens of trillions of dollars just to put in place (not that we'd expect anything to ever actually be constructed -- it would be Solyndra times a billion).

But whatever anybody thinks of Sanders' proposals for wind and solar, maybe almost everybody can agree he doesn't have the best timing: 

Recommended

Court Upholds a Ban That Dems and Lib Media Insisted Was a Conservative Conspiracy Theory
Doug P.
Advertisement

Solar panels aren't working well when it's too sunny and hot? Huh. 

Wind farms have their massive issues as well. 

So the forms of "clean energy" (which is a BS term on its face) that are most acceptable to lefties like Sanders are the least reliable when you'll need them most? No thanks.

If Bernie wants to personally contribute to the cause of halting climate change, he could stop being a hypocrite. 

Sanders is trying to burn the fossil fuels away as fast as possible so there's none of it left for the rest of us to destroy the planet with. Take that, oli-gocky!

*****

Editor's Note: It’s America’s 250th birthday! Help Twitchy celebrate the greatest nation in history by honoring its past, defending its present, and preserving its future with reporting you can trust. 

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICA250 to receive 74% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Court Upholds a Ban That Dems and Lib Media Insisted Was a Conservative Conspiracy Theory
Doug P.
Not Just New York: 15-Term Colorado Incumbent Loses to Democratic Socialist From Ethiopia
Brett T.
Scott Jennings Explains the ‘Patriotism Gap’ Between Republicans and Democrats to CNN’s Anderson Cooper
Warren Squire
Rapid Response 47 Sinks Another Disingenuous Take From Aaron Rupar (This Time About JD Vance)
Doug P.
This Was All Trump Needed. They're Gonna Regret It.
Twitchy Video
Man Genuinely Upset That Trump Has Ruined America’s 250th Birthday for Him
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Court Upholds a Ban That Dems and Lib Media Insisted Was a Conservative Conspiracy Theory Doug P.
Advertisement