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Zohran Mamdani to Deliver ‘Major Address’ Marking America’s 250th With Newly Naturalized Citizens

Brett T. | 8:00 PM on July 02, 2026
Twitter

Ugandan-born Democratic Socialist New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has announced that he'll be delivering a "major" speech on Friday to mark the nation's 250th birthday. According to NBC News' Allan Smith, who has the scoop, Mamdani will be surrounded by recently naturalized American citizens. Great … an immigrant commie delivering an Independence Day address.

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NBC News is so excited about this scoop that it's posted about it at least three times. We're sure the network will carry this major address by New York City's mayor live and in its entirety.

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Editor's Note: It’s America’s 250th birthday! Help Twitchy celebrate the greatest nation in history by honoring its past, defending its present, and preserving its future with reporting you can trust.

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COMMUNISM NEW YORK SOCIALISM ZOHRAN MAMDANI AMERICA 250

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