Zohran Mamdani to Deliver ‘Major Address’ Marking America’s 250th With Newly Naturalized Citizens

Ugandan-born Democratic Socialist New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has announced that he'll be delivering a "major" speech on Friday to mark the nation's 250th birthday. According to NBC News' Allan Smith, who has the scoop, Mamdani will be surrounded by recently naturalized American citizens. Great … an immigrant commie delivering an Independence Day address.

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Scoop: Zohran Mamdani to deliver a "major" speech Friday marking America 250, hours before Trump gives his own commemorative address in S.D.



Mamdani will speak from George Washington's desk at City Hall and be surrounded by recently naturalized citizenshttps://t.co/SdMn8mIoPl — Allan Smith (@akarl_smith) July 1, 2026

Mamdani has been in office for a few months and plans to use a special address tomorrow on the eve of America’s 250th anniversary to challenge the foundations of the United States, recite a list of our ills and transgressions, and offer socialism as a solution, plus ending Israel — Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) July 2, 2026

Wonderful. I’ll pass. — Petite Patriot (@Pamelajn922) July 2, 2026

This level of propaganda is untenable.



His accomplishments so far are filling pot holes. — The North Remembers (@TheNorth212) July 2, 2026

Why do we a need an anti-American speech from a trust fund baby communist? — Doug Gibson (@Plan9Crunch) July 1, 2026

He should worry about NYC and stop grandstanding like a national figure — David Northerner (@DavidNortherner) July 2, 2026

NYC should worry about NYC.

Preview of the mayor's speech: pic.twitter.com/eYNJ3dAVdo — Lili von Shtupp (@LvS_Redux) July 1, 2026

This little communist needs to back to Uganda... pic.twitter.com/64496W5EIn — 🌴🌞🇺🇸 Florida Mama🇺🇸🌞🌴 (@nickberoxbe1989) July 2, 2026

He's just like Obama. A PR stunt with no substance. — Liberty Paige (@LibertyPaige5) July 2, 2026

Let’s give it the attention it deserves and totally ignore it — fluffy tales (@fluffy_tales_) July 2, 2026

A communist has nothing to do with America 250. He is just a brief mistake that NYC will hopefully recover from. — Brian (@Echo2323) July 2, 2026

Oh great. I’m super interested in what a guy who has been an American for eight years thinks about my country. — DCT77 (@dtetreault20) July 2, 2026

This could be his red line and he may be crossing it. The more this country knows what he’s really about, the better. He thinks everyone will fall in love with him because he only surrounds himself with young, ignorant, NYC transplants, who eat up his every word. — Pissed Off NYer (@BigCityPatriot) July 2, 2026

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So a socialist will be lecturing all of us on all the evils that America has stood for over the years while using a Bennetton ad's worth of fellow socialists whispering "Death to Capitalism/America" behind him... and doing it ALL with his trademark used car salesman smile. — Jeebus Christos (@travelinjeebus) July 1, 2026

Wearing America like a skin suit.



Joe McCarthy did nothing wrong. It's time we roll the clock back 40 years at least on how we treat commies. — Defender of Western Civilization (@NarrativeFilter) July 2, 2026

NBC News is so excited about this scoop that it's posted about it at least three times. We're sure the network will carry this major address by New York City's mayor live and in its entirety.

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