Court Upholds a Ban That Dems and Lib Media Insisted Was a Conservative Conspiracy Theory

Back in 2023, progressives and the lib media were accusing conservatives of spreading yet another conspiracy theory.

There were reports that Democrats in some states had a goal of banning gas stoves and natural gas hookups in new buildings with their sights set on an overall ban at some point.

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At the time Tom Elliot put together another one of his great supercuts:

SUPERCUT!



Gaslighters: Progressives insist it's a conspiracy theory they'd ban gas stoves pic.twitter.com/IPvXRuocFT — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) May 5, 2023

Let's check on how those lefty claims about "another conservative conspiracy theory" are aging:

Federal appeals court upholds New York’s 'gas stove ban' amid legal challenge https://t.co/ul8eFf9AYu — John Solomon (@jsolomonReports) July 2, 2026

As usual, that thing that was never going to happen is still happening:

New York could be moving ahead with a first-in-the-nation ban on natural gas hookups in new buildings after a federal appeals court rejected a challenge from industry groups. The ruling issued Tuesday by the U.S. Court of Appeals Second Circuit rejected a lawsuit by natural gas industry groups challenging a provision of New York's All-Electric Buildings Act, which would ban gas hookups in new buildings under seven stories, among other restrictions. A coalition of construction and trade groups sued to block the 2023 law, saying it conflicts with federal law under the 1975 Energy Policy and Conservation Act and would drive up costs for businesses and energy consumers.

What are the odds that, if successful, unhinged Democrats stop at "new builds"?

Impossible. Chuck Schumer mocked me for believing this and insisted no one was coming after anyone's gas stove. https://t.co/HaI3qJVnOG — Mike LaChance (@MikeLaChance33) July 2, 2026

Schumer lied? No way!

And they're bitching about the energy grid today. Just wait until everything goes electric in New York. They have to be a special type of stupid — The Head Introvert (@HeadIntrovert) July 2, 2026

I have a question for people who think this is the way to go. The alternative to clean natural gas is electric.



How's the electricity created? Do we produce enough? Do we have the infrastructure in place to get make every single thing in our lives electric?



Terrible policies. https://t.co/uy9varnxmA — WA Leg Watch (@360GOP) July 2, 2026

Libs who say solar panels are definitely the way to go for that need to read this story.

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