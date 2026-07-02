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Court Upholds a Ban That Dems and Lib Media Insisted Was a Conservative Conspiracy Theory

Doug P. | 2:13 PM on July 02, 2026
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Back in 2023, progressives and the lib media were accusing conservatives of spreading yet another conspiracy theory. 

There were reports that Democrats in some states had a goal of banning gas stoves and natural gas hookups in new buildings with their sights set on an overall ban at some point. 

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At the time Tom Elliot put together another one of his great supercuts

Let's check on how those lefty claims about "another conservative conspiracy theory" are aging: 

As usual, that thing that was never going to happen is still happening

New York could be moving ahead with a first-in-the-nation ban on natural gas hookups in new buildings after a federal appeals court rejected a challenge from industry groups.

The ruling issued Tuesday by the U.S. Court of Appeals Second Circuit rejected a lawsuit by natural gas industry groups challenging a provision of New York's All-Electric Buildings Act, which would ban gas hookups in new buildings under seven stories, among other restrictions.

A coalition of construction and trade groups sued to block the 2023 law, saying it conflicts with federal law under the 1975 Energy Policy and Conservation Act and would drive up costs for businesses and energy consumers.

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What are the odds that, if successful, unhinged Democrats stop at "new builds"?

Schumer lied? No way!

Libs who say solar panels are definitely the way to go for that need to read this story

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