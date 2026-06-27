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UK Telegraph's Headline About Solar Panels During the Heatwave Is 'Perfect on So Many Levels'

Doug P. | 3:40 PM on June 27, 2026
Meme screenshot

Thankfully Kamala Harris and Tim Walz got demolished in the 2024 election, because four more years of the Team Biden "clean energy" insanity might have not only been the final nail in more than just an economic coffin. 

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Donald Trump has in the past warned European countries about their energy policies that are going to lead to disaster, all to push the Left's "climate" agenda. They didn't listen, and now we're seeing stories like this: 

What good is 100 percent reliance on "green energy" if it's not going to work when you need it most?

Unfortunately, zero lessons will be learned from this: 

No thanks, Democrats, but we'll keep our fossil fuels.

From The Telegraph

Britain has been forced to urgently import more electricity from the EU to avoid power shortages during the record-breaking heatwave.

The National Energy System Operator (Neso), which manages the grid, issued a rare emergency power supply warning on Tuesday after soaring temperatures triggered a slump in solar energy, with panels struggling to work in the hot conditions.

[...]

Gas plants were urged to ramp up output to deal with high levels of demand as homes and offices turn up the air conditioning to endure the heatwave. 

The notice came as soaring temperatures make Britain’s solar farms less efficient, putting further strain on the power grid. Solar panel efficiency typically drops by 0.3pc to 0.5pc for every degree that a panel’s temperature rises above 25C.

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A reminder that 25 Celsius is just 77 degrees Fahrenheit. 

So, fossil fuels it is!

*****

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump’s leadership and bold policies, America’s economy is back on track and gotten away from the "green" insanity of the previous administration.

Help us continue to report on the president’s economic successes and combat the lies of the Democrats. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

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