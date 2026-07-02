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AP Lets Everybody Know the Danger Their Journos Are Facing to Cover Taylor Swift's Wedding Celebration

Doug P. | 6:11 PM on July 02, 2026
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We're not TMZ so this kind of thing isn't exactly in our wheelhouse, but apparently Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce either are getting married, or already have been, and tomorrow will have a celebration at Madison Square Garden in New York City. 

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Will Mayor Zohran Mamdani remind Swift, Kelce and the MSG staff to keep the thermostat set to 78 degrees for this? We'll see. 

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have already wed ahead of their big Madison Square Garden bash, multiple sources exclusively tell Page Six. 

The superstar and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, who have donated $26 million to charity before their lavish celebrations, are believed to officially be Mr. and Mrs. Kelce after saying “I do” in private. 

Although they will throw a huge party for more than 1,000 friends and family at MSG on Friday, following a rehearsal dinner for 100 people on Thursday, we are told the couple have already exchanged vows in front of a tiny group of loved ones.

Needless to say, the event will be a media circus -- and a potentially dangerous one for the media, according to the Associated Press. Like Ernie Pyle covering World War II battles for Scripps-Howard, the AP will be there to report on the Swift-Kelce celebration despite braving a heatwave outside: 

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Even in a heat wave? Are those Pulitzers we're sensing? 

Stunning... simply stunning. 

*****

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