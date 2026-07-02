Fundraiser Started for USAF Major Arrested for ‘Heroic Act of Civil Disobedience’ on...
AP Lets Everybody Know the Danger Their Journos Are Facing to Cover Taylor...
Bernie Sanders Picked a Heck of a Week to Ramp Up His 'Solar...
Not Just New York: 15-Term Colorado Incumbent Loses to Democratic Socialist From Ethiopia
Twitchy Celebrates America 250
This Was All Trump Needed. They're Gonna Regret It.
Court Upholds a Ban That Dems and Lib Media Insisted Was a Conservative...
Hillary Clinton Has Decided to Ring in America's 250th Birthday by Whining About...
Rapid Response 47 Sinks Another Disingenuous Take From Aaron Rupar (This Time About...
'DEPRAVED': When Tim Walz Talks About His 'Values' As MN Governor, Here's What...
VIP
David Axelrod Turns Off Replies After Sharing a Personal Experience in a City...
Scott Jennings Explains the ‘Patriotism Gap’ Between Republicans and Democrats to CNN’s An...
VIP
Public Pool in Germany Evacuated After Dozens of French Men Jump the Fence
Man Genuinely Upset That Trump Has Ruined America’s 250th Birthday for Him

Heavily Armed Would-Be Trans Terrorist Arrested for Planning Mass Shooting; Check out This Hardware

Brett T. | 6:00 PM on July 02, 2026

Trans violence is violence. We have two stories of trans violence to bring you this Thursday, and this first one is scary. A man going by the name of Allison Howlett was arrested after allegedly planning a mass shooting. Howlett's spouse, "Julie," claims to be an arms dealer and had a huge stash of weapons in the couple's home. Julie says that Howlett took off in his car, which was loaded with 22 guns. Las Vegas police dragged Howlett out of the stolen car and tased him.

Advertisement

"… epidemic of trans violence in our country."

Of course, all of the local media decided to report that a woman had been arrested.

Recommended

Fundraiser Started for USAF Major Arrested for ‘Heroic Act of Civil Disobedience’ on Capitol Steps
Brett T.
Advertisement

Here is a report on Howlett's arrest from the local Fox News affiliate:

The post continues:

… 911 on Allison after he threatened to commit suicide by cop and go on a mass shooting at the Las Vegas strip.

According to Julie, Allison had been threatening to go on a mass shooting since at least 2024 and had been in multiple altercations where he had grabbed a gun and pointed it at himself and made threats.

Henderson police responded to the couple's residence 4 TIMES for these threats. One arrest report says that Allison told Julie, "If the FBI doesn’t come arrest me, there is going to be a mass shooting one day… you’re going to be the reason hundreds of people lose their lives.” That threat was made in JANUARY OF 2024!

Allison was placed on a legal mental health hold just a few days ago and STILL police did nothing about him living in the house where he and his spouse, who are radical transgender extremists, had been stockpiling weapons and posting online about killing cops and revolting against our anti-trans government. 

And the media now wants us to believe Julie is innocent? 

Why would anyone believe this narrative? 

This is a HUGE FAILURE on Las Vegas police and on the FBI, if they were involved. Julie needs to be federally investigated.

Advertisement

This is crazy.

We couldn't find Allison's real first name, as the media is afraid to "deadname" transgender people. They just call him "a Henderson woman."

Most people were less interested in the mass shooting plot and more interested in how Allison (and Julie) got their hands on that kind of hardware.

Advertisement

We need to hear more from "Julie."

***

Editor's Note: It’s America’s 250th birthday! Help Twitchy celebrate the greatest nation in history by honoring its past, defending its present, and preserving its future with reporting you can trust.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICA250 to receive 74% off your membership.

Tags:

DOMESTIC TERRORISM FIREARMS MASS SHOOTING TRANSGENDER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Fundraiser Started for USAF Major Arrested for ‘Heroic Act of Civil Disobedience’ on Capitol Steps
Brett T.
AP Lets Everybody Know the Danger Their Journos Are Facing to Cover Taylor Swift's Wedding Celebration
Doug P.
Court Upholds a Ban That Dems and Lib Media Insisted Was a Conservative Conspiracy Theory
Doug P.
Bernie Sanders Picked a Heck of a Week to Ramp Up His 'Solar Panels and Wind Farms Will Save Us' Alarmism
Doug P.
Not Just New York: 15-Term Colorado Incumbent Loses to Democratic Socialist From Ethiopia
Brett T.
Scott Jennings Explains the ‘Patriotism Gap’ Between Republicans and Democrats to CNN’s Anderson Cooper
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Fundraiser Started for USAF Major Arrested for ‘Heroic Act of Civil Disobedience’ on Capitol Steps Brett T.
Advertisement