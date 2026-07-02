Heavily Armed Would-Be Trans Terrorist Arrested for Planning Mass Shooting; Check out This Hardware

Trans violence is violence. We have two stories of trans violence to bring you this Thursday, and this first one is scary. A man going by the name of Allison Howlett was arrested after allegedly planning a mass shooting. Howlett's spouse, "Julie," claims to be an arms dealer and had a huge stash of weapons in the couple's home. Julie says that Howlett took off in his car, which was loaded with 22 guns. Las Vegas police dragged Howlett out of the stolen car and tased him.

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WANNABE TRANS TERRORIST ARRESTED IN LAS VEGAS



Allison Howlett, a man pretending to be a woman, was arrested by police after he allegedly planned to carry out a mass shooting.



Police found a huge stockpile of weapons at his home.



He’s being held on a $500k bond.



We have an… pic.twitter.com/YvLUFy5OLP — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 1, 2026

"… epidemic of trans violence in our country."

Watch the moment Las Vegas Police dragged transgender suspect Allison Howlett out of a stolen car and arrested him after he allegedly planned to carry out a mass shooting.



The media wants you to think this alleged wannabe terrorist is a "woman" https://t.co/QCuO92WAUJ pic.twitter.com/Bd2Y8zKnb8 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 1, 2026

Of course, all of the local media decided to report that a woman had been arrested.

NEW MEDIA HOAX



This "woman" who allegedly planned a mass shooting in Las Vegas is a MAN.



The fake news media is covering up the truth of TRANS VIOLENCE once again.



You don't hate the media enough https://t.co/QCuO92WAUJ pic.twitter.com/lCRICjXTh2 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 1, 2026

ZERO DAYS pic.twitter.com/1poHH1IWln — Missy in So Cal 𝄞𝄢 🇺🇸 (@MissyIsMaga) July 2, 2026

... Hold up. I see an M2 Browning .50 cal and multiple what look to be M203 grenade launchers. Either these are airsoft guns with the tips pulled/sprayed or BB lookalikes. If not ... dude's either got ATF paperwork miles long, or some serious questions about where he got it all. — Makon (@Makon006) July 2, 2026

How TF did he get a M2 50. Cal machine gun?

He has to be working with a three letter agency pic.twitter.com/CU6YKQz5L9 — Winters (@John_wintersIV) July 1, 2026

Here is a report on Howlett's arrest from the local Fox News affiliate:

New details on the averted Las Vegas mass shooting makes things even crazier.



Allison Howlett's MTF spouse, Julie, claims to be a firearms dealer who legally owned the insane collection of weapons found in the would-be shooter's car and in their home.



It was Julie who called… pic.twitter.com/iUP9b0or2M — Bx (@bx_on_x) July 2, 2026

The post continues:

… 911 on Allison after he threatened to commit suicide by cop and go on a mass shooting at the Las Vegas strip. According to Julie, Allison had been threatening to go on a mass shooting since at least 2024 and had been in multiple altercations where he had grabbed a gun and pointed it at himself and made threats. Henderson police responded to the couple's residence 4 TIMES for these threats. One arrest report says that Allison told Julie, "If the FBI doesn’t come arrest me, there is going to be a mass shooting one day… you’re going to be the reason hundreds of people lose their lives.” That threat was made in JANUARY OF 2024! Allison was placed on a legal mental health hold just a few days ago and STILL police did nothing about him living in the house where he and his spouse, who are radical transgender extremists, had been stockpiling weapons and posting online about killing cops and revolting against our anti-trans government. And the media now wants us to believe Julie is innocent? Why would anyone believe this narrative? This is a HUGE FAILURE on Las Vegas police and on the FBI, if they were involved. Julie needs to be federally investigated.

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This is crazy.

Wow. More potential violence from a trans person.



Who would have thought?



It is so rare.



Definitely not mental illness.



No way. — Henry R Rudzinski Jr. (@HRJR1776) July 1, 2026

Don't humor this terrorist's mental illness. We need to find out this guy's birth name, because scumbag shooters do not deserve to get their "preferred" names. — Andy O (@CapitolPoo) July 1, 2026

We couldn't find Allison's real first name, as the media is afraid to "deadname" transgender people. They just call him "a Henderson woman."

Most people were less interested in the mass shooting plot and more interested in how Allison (and Julie) got their hands on that kind of hardware.

Where do these filth get all the money for these weapons? I see a couple hundred grand in hardware there. — 🇺🇸SquidbillyCPO1 ✝️⚓️30 year Navy vet. (@SquidbillyCPO1) July 2, 2026

Those are some great firearms...don't destroy them...I want the P90 short barrel. — Noper. (@Skipper32872A) July 2, 2026

And where do these freaks get the money for all that hardware?



Who's funding it? — D Mc (@Dvmcmr) July 1, 2026

It breaks my heart that those innocent firearms will be destroyed. There are a couple gems in that picture. — Ryan Treacle (@r_treacle) July 1, 2026

That is WAY too much money in that photo for him to afford. — Plains Drifter (@PlainsDrifrso) July 1, 2026

If those aren’t predominantly airsoft I’m gonna stoke out. How does one even get an M2? — Dan (@4dhungryhippos) July 1, 2026

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Wow $20,000 machine guns and highly regulated NFA items. At least $50,000 worth of hardware here. I’m sure we’ll never find out how this person managed to gather such a collection. — Jamie Duff (@JamieDuffDevOPs) July 2, 2026

We need to hear more from "Julie."

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