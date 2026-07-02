Fundraiser Started for USAF Major Arrested for ‘Heroic Act of Civil Disobedience’ on Capitol Steps

If a U.S. Air Force major calls for President Donald Trump's impeachment, conviction, and removal on the Capitol steps and no one's there to hear it, does it make a sound? Enough for the Capitol Police to move in and arrest the man.

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Active duty Air Force Major Jason Watson was detained today by USCP after demonstrating for the impeachment of Pres. Trump and VP JD Vance.#america250 #protest #impeachment pic.twitter.com/PcCA7AUteF — Will Allen-DuPraw (@wallendupraw) July 1, 2026

Well, at least one other person was there — impeachment-happy Rep. Al Green was seen giving Jason Watson a pep talk. Oh, and there was some dumpy woman in her Handmaid's cosplay.

In an unprecedented act of dissent, active-duty USAF Major Jason Watson was arrested on the Capitol steps after calling for the impeachment & removal of Donald Trump. Risking his career to uphold his constitutional oath, his arrest marks a historic moment. ✊🏻✊🏿✊🏼✊🏾✊🏽#DemsUnited pic.twitter.com/quFmuxKxoQ — TizzyWoman 🗽 ☮️ ~ Keep moving forward (@tizzywoman) July 1, 2026

"An unprecedented act of dissent" … "his arrest marks a historic moment." Yeah, no one knows this even happened.

Help support Major Jason Watson’s heroic act of civil disobedience on 7/1 at the US Capitol in pursuit to IMPEACH, CONVICT, REMOVE the tyrannical government.https://t.co/CNk1FAR7FK — TizzyWoman 🗽 ☮️ ~ Keep moving forward (@tizzywoman) July 2, 2026

Oh weird, they're making money off this. How "unprecedented" and "heroic!" https://t.co/nKtTDzRYAN — Jon Gabriel (@exjon) July 2, 2026

He’ll be doing this soon pic.twitter.com/sMEf5uuoyU — Vatos (@OlorinMT) July 2, 2026

There is no civil disobedience in the military. The military has a separate set of laws, called the UCMJ. There is no free speech or protesting anything on active duty. He has screwed himself, and no one can help him now. — First Speaker (@FirstSpeaker59) July 2, 2026

Court martial. Felon.



Hope he never sees the light of day again.



He must not understand his oath. — Chim (@Chim_61) July 2, 2026

Grateful to Major Watson for self-identifying and making his removal easier. — Psyche (@TombOfUlalume) July 2, 2026

I have several military members in my immediate family. They would NEVER act in such a childish, petulant way. They served during the Biden administration and did their job, even though they knew that Biden was incompetent. This man is a TRAITOR. — Illinois Refugee (@IllinoisRefugee) July 2, 2026

If he wanted to do that, he had a legal obligation to resign first. Active-duty military have NO right to pull stunts like this.



You do your cause no favors by screaming your ignorance to the world. — Darth Tiburon (@wesker_logan) July 2, 2026

We can't read the fine print on his sign, so we're wondering which left-wing group had it printed for him.

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Adam Kinzinger says it's insane that Capitol Police arrested him.

I get that he violated the UCMJ. But why would CAPITOL POLICE arrest him? He was no threat to lawmakers, and they do NOT have jurisdiction to enforce UCMJ violations.



This is insane https://t.co/F5QiCsSuBv — Adam Kinzinger (Slava Ukraini) 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@AdamKinzinger) July 2, 2026

Can't protest on the steps of the Capitol.



Weren't you an elected representative?



And you don't know this? — Me (@Keefer1958) July 2, 2026

We've heard the Capitol Police get a little touchy when you protest at the Capitol. It's a big deal.

You’re such a tool. He was told to leave a restricted area. He refused to do so. — Gringo El Camino (@GringoElCamino) July 2, 2026

You’re such a midwit.



He was arrested for violation of laws on Capitol property.



He will face separate UCMJ action from the military. — ImUrCactusEnema (@Huckleberry60) July 2, 2026

Really hard to tell if you’re trolling or a moron. Masterful work. — Jordan Golson (@jlgolson) July 2, 2026

Do you not know how to Google?



Capitol Police arrested Air Force Major Jason Watson for demonstrating on the Capitol steps without a member of Congress present, which violates rules prohibiting unauthorized protests there. — BigMoneyGrip (@WTGardner) July 2, 2026

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“I understand why he should have been arrested, but why did they arrest him”? — Austin Hull (@the_austin_hull) July 2, 2026

Watson was arrested for unauthorized demonstration on Capitol property after a congressman left the area; such protests are prohibited there under civilian law enforced by Capitol Police, separate from any pending military disciplinary action. — Tired of being politically correct (@USBornNRaised) July 2, 2026

As of the writing of this post, his fundraiser stands at an astonishing $93,494 of its $100,000 goal.

They told him all will be well!!! SELLOUT!! pic.twitter.com/pFsvWNttY9 — CORRitOUT! (@CORRitOUT) July 2, 2026

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