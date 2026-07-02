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Fundraiser Started for USAF Major Arrested for ‘Heroic Act of Civil Disobedience’ on Capitol Steps

Brett T. | 7:00 PM on July 02, 2026
Twitchy

If a U.S. Air Force major calls for President Donald Trump's impeachment, conviction, and removal on the Capitol steps and no one's there to hear it, does it make a sound? Enough for the Capitol Police to move in and arrest the man. 

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Well, at least one other person was there — impeachment-happy Rep. Al Green was seen giving Jason Watson a pep talk. Oh, and there was some dumpy woman in her Handmaid's cosplay.

"An unprecedented act of dissent" … "his arrest marks a historic moment." Yeah, no one knows this even happened.

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We can't read the fine print on his sign, so we're wondering which left-wing group had it printed for him.

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Adam Kinzinger says it's insane that Capitol Police arrested him.

We've heard the Capitol Police get a little touchy when you protest at the Capitol. It's a big deal.

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As of the writing of this post, his fundraiser stands at an astonishing $93,494 of its $100,000 goal.

***

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