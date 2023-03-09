Jennifer Van Laar is the head bada*s at RedState, which is just a Twitchy way of saying she’s their managing editor. She has been desperately trying to get more media attention to what is happening on the ground there in California after multiple snowstorms have hit the state. Interesting how Ted Cruz leaving the state was BIG NEWS a few years ago but our pals in the media can’t bother to cover Newsom leaving his state while people are starving and freezing to death.

Luckily (or unluckily for Newsom), Van Laar has been relentless in holding her state and her governor accountable.

This thread is absolutely heartbreaking:

93-yr-old Dolly Avenatti froze to death in her home. Neighbors had been bringing her food and checking on her, but she died the day before power was restored. The day they found her, the street was finally plowed, b/c first responders needed to get her body out — Jennifer Van Laar (@jenvanlaar) March 9, 2023

No words.

Crestline Chamber of Commerce president Michelle Hake's sister couldn't get the medical help she needed, and none of the family could get to her due to snow-blocked roads. Her sister was found dead by sheriff's deputies Monday morning, 12 days after the storm hit — Jennifer Van Laar (@jenvanlaar) March 9, 2023

… couldn’t get the medical help she needed and none of the family could get to her due to snow-blocked roads.

Unacceptable.

Imagine if this happened in a red state. It would be 24/7 coverage and there would be calls on the governor to resign. They’d also probably call the governor a racist or play some equity card because that is who they all are.

Keep going.

In Big Bear, Laura Johnson's friend died after being unable to receive dialysis he needed 3x/wk. Providers couldn't get to his home, and officials wouldn't allow a medical transport driver to get to his home to take him to treatment. — Jennifer Van Laar (@jenvanlaar) March 9, 2023

Officials wouldn’t allow a medical transport diver to get to his home.

Kristy Baltezore of Crestline went to check on a neighbor who was in good health and not disabled after not hearing from the woman. She found the woman dead in her home and believes she froze to death. — Jennifer Van Laar (@jenvanlaar) March 9, 2023

Awful.

One Crestline man went to check on his neighbor and found that the elderly man had been rationing one frozen tamale for five days. Fortunately it wasn't too late for that man, but locals believe there are many dead in their homes right now that no one has been able to get to. — Jennifer Van Laar (@jenvanlaar) March 9, 2023

Baltezore says that they've only been able to account for about half of the people in the area, and another volunteer, Megan Vazquez, says that there are many elderly residents who live alone and she fears the death toll will skyrocket when weather clears. — Jennifer Van Laar (@jenvanlaar) March 9, 2023

Remember when they were constantly shaming us for ‘killing grandma’ during COVID?

Yeah.

Helicopter flights have paused until Tuesday because the incoming storm has already made the flight conditions unsafe. It's supposed to rain on top of the snow from Friday AM through Tuesday and that may cause rapid snowmelt and flooding. — Jennifer Van Laar (@jenvanlaar) March 9, 2023

Wow.

State of emergency, Gavin? Hello?

Once that storm hits it will be difficult or impossible to get to people who are currently trapped in their homes, or to get power/water restored. And where's @gavinnewsom? Hate-tweeting Republicans and "isolating" with Covid. What a deadly joke he is. — Jennifer Van Laar (@jenvanlaar) March 9, 2023

Now that Newsom is back from vacation someone might want to clue him in.

Oh wait, he has COVID now, right? Besides, he’s too busy bragging about how he’s shutting down Walgreens over abortion and stuff.

If you haven't read the full story, you must. https://t.co/fhguuU9NPI — Jennifer Van Laar (@jenvanlaar) March 9, 2023

From RedState:

Newsom was slated to make a “major announcement” with Attorney General Rob Bonta on Thursday, then it was announced that he’d tested positive for Covid again after experiencing mild symptoms upon return from Cabo. Between the time I tweeted about the 12 deaths — and the tweet started going viral — and publication of this story, Newsom’s official account announced a state of emergency in 21 additional counties, and in the press release crowed that “more than 57 Caltrans employees operating 40 high-powered pieces of equipment, including snowplows, graders, loaders and dump trucks, have removed more than 12.6 million cubic yards of snow off state highways as of March 8, which equates to more than 3,800 Olympic-size swimming pools.” There was no mention of any search and rescue efforts or requests for federal assistance. Undoubtedly the loved ones of those who froze or starved to death in their homes, or died of renal failure for lack of dialysis treatment, will be grateful for Newsom’s effort.

Where are the media? Where is Gavin?

***

***

