Jennifer Van Laar is the head bada*s at RedState, which is just a Twitchy way of saying she’s their managing editor. She has been desperately trying to get more media attention to what is happening on the ground there in California after multiple snowstorms have hit the state. Interesting how Ted Cruz leaving the state was BIG NEWS a few years ago but our pals in the media can’t bother to cover Newsom leaving his state while people are starving and freezing to death.

Luckily (or unluckily for Newsom), Van Laar has been relentless in holding her state and her governor accountable.

This thread is absolutely heartbreaking:

No words.

… couldn’t get the medical help she needed and none of the family could get to her due to snow-blocked roads.

Unacceptable.

Imagine if this happened in a red state. It would be 24/7 coverage and there would be calls on the governor to resign. They’d also probably call the governor a racist or play some equity card because that is who they all are.

Keep going.

Officials wouldn’t allow a medical transport diver to get to his home.

Awful.

Remember when they were constantly shaming us for ‘killing grandma’ during COVID?

Yeah.

Wow.

State of emergency, Gavin? Hello?

Now that Newsom is back from vacation someone might want to clue him in.

Oh wait, he has COVID now, right? Besides, he’s too busy bragging about how he’s shutting down Walgreens over abortion and stuff.

From RedState:

Newsom was slated to make a “major announcement” with Attorney General Rob Bonta on Thursday, then it was announced that he’d tested positive for Covid again after experiencing mild symptoms upon return from Cabo.

Between the time I tweeted about the 12 deaths — and the tweet started going viral — and publication of this story, Newsom’s official account announced a state of emergency in 21 additional counties, and in the press release crowed that “more than 57 Caltrans employees operating 40 high-powered pieces of equipment, including snowplows, graders, loaders and dump trucks, have removed more than 12.6 million cubic yards of snow off state highways as of March 8, which equates to more than 3,800 Olympic-size swimming pools.” There was no mention of any search and rescue efforts or requests for federal assistance. Undoubtedly the loved ones of those who froze or starved to death in their homes, or died of renal failure for lack of dialysis treatment, will be grateful for Newsom’s effort.

Where are the media? Where is Gavin?

***

***

