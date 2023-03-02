This doctor could be the boss at the end of a Branch Covidian video game. Like, she’s the BIGGEST Branch Covidian you have to get around to win the game and end the pandemic or whatever.

We’ll let Dr. Sho Jacobs’ thread highlighting her travel kit speak for itself.

Almost 3 years COVID-negative. Here’s what’s in my travel kit: – @flo_mask

– Enovid spray (before and after each flight)

– small hepa filter

– distancing

– vaxxed to the max

– privilege #BringBackMasks pic.twitter.com/CDpJg07EKX — Dr Sho Jacobs (@shoshanahjacobs) February 28, 2023

That looks like something you’d see in a 1960s sci-fi movie.

Add in the puffy coat and headphones … the whole get-up looks super uncomfortable.

Lots of questions about the filters that I travel with. Here’s the dynamic pair. Both can operate on battery. The larger one has an internal battery, and the smaller one runs off of an external through USB. pic.twitter.com/FU22xovBG7 — Dr Sho Jacobs (@shoshanahjacobs) March 1, 2023

Imagine being this afraid of COVID. Yikes.

So wonderful to know that there are still people keeping themselves and each other healthier. In a sea of uninformed and/or uncaring behavior, wear an elastomeric mask! pic.twitter.com/riasMpZ49o — Dr Sho Jacobs (@shoshanahjacobs) March 1, 2023

It would be just our luck to get stuck sitting next to this broad on the plane.

Can u define privilege a bit? I’m pretty in tuned with Covid precautions because I’ve trained many doctors over the last few years. Im also 3years covid free. — Franco Galvan 🎬🎥🎨 (@FrancoGalvanLA) March 1, 2023

So, all of these tools cost a lot of money. And I am also still able to work from home and we can still bring our kids to the park twice a day to eat their lunch and snacks. That’s privilege. — Dr Sho Jacobs (@shoshanahjacobs) March 1, 2023

What do you recommend to be vaxxed to the max? Every 3-4 months? — Hugo Rodriguez 🐋 (@Hugo_Rodz) March 1, 2023

Ooo that’s outside my expertise. I get one as soon as I am re-eligible. — Dr Sho Jacobs (@shoshanahjacobs) March 1, 2023

Yikes.

Almost 3 years COVID-negative.

Almost 3 years positively mental. https://t.co/RB3jB36sdA — J.R. Holmsted (@JHolmsted) March 2, 2023

Lol that was quick pic.twitter.com/6K0xWmXHP1 — J.R. Holmsted (@JHolmsted) March 2, 2023

Heh.

***

