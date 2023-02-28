Eric Swalwell is none-too-happy about Tucker Carlson having ALL of the J6 footage. Our favorite #FangBanger has spent months now complaining about McCarthy in general (we know he’s pretty butthurt about losing his committee seat) but this interview with Nicole Wallace?

Yikes.

And please, if anyone knows about ‘distorting what happened on January 6’ it’s this maroon.

Watch:

And we thought Schiff and Kinzinger sounded nervous about Tucker having the footage … wow.

Meep.

Although, if we’re being honest, it does look like Eric may struggle with growing facial hair.

Yeah, it certainly does seem that they are very concerned about people seeing ALL of the footage.

Wonder that is?

*we totally know, we’re being facetious*

Wanna bet Eric couldn’t figure it out?

Always.

***

