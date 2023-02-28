Eric Swalwell is none-too-happy about Tucker Carlson having ALL of the J6 footage. Our favorite #FangBanger has spent months now complaining about McCarthy in general (we know he’s pretty butthurt about losing his committee seat) but this interview with Nicole Wallace?

Yikes.

And please, if anyone knows about ‘distorting what happened on January 6’ it’s this maroon.

Watch:

.@RepSwalwell on McCarthy giving Tucker Carlson unreleased 1/6 footage: "It’s either going on used to distort what happened on 1/6 … or you just gave the proudest boy of all a blueprint for the Capitol that, you know, who knows where that will land for the next insurrection." pic.twitter.com/FoU7Ovk9nA — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 27, 2023

And we thought Schiff and Kinzinger sounded nervous about Tucker having the footage … wow.

Grow a beard or don’t, Honeytrap. You look like a trans man on her second month of hormones. — Ultra Silky Calvin 🇺🇸🐶🏒 🎶 (@shoveitjack) February 27, 2023

Meep.

Although, if we’re being honest, it does look like Eric may struggle with growing facial hair.

LOL! Priceless that Swalwell goes on with @NicolleDWallace the biggest person on tv that promotes dis/misinformation. — Kristi (@TheyCallMeNans) February 27, 2023

I have to hand it to him. He's very skilled in gaslighting, looking like a homeless drifter and hitting all of the pandering points.

The idea that he would even mention foreign topics after getting used by a spy is astounding! — Snarky Arlo ™ (@VanSolo10) February 27, 2023

“…At least that’s what Fang Fang told me.” — Brian Doherty (@BDOH) February 28, 2023

Democrats are scared to death that their bogus J6 one-way committee will be exposed for the fraud that it was. Every excuse they’re making for why the public should be kept in the dark is propaganda to cover their own asses. It’s that simple. No one should pay heed to their lies. — Don’t Be Ignorant (@dontbei) February 27, 2023

Yeah, it certainly does seem that they are very concerned about people seeing ALL of the footage.

Wonder that is?

*we totally know, we’re being facetious*

Even a moron can google plans for the Capitol building. — Jefe de mi vida (@1962Kiser) February 28, 2023

Wanna bet Eric couldn’t figure it out?

The establishment seems scared that the video will be used to distort the carefully crafted insurrekshun narrative into something more resembling truth, methinks. Unrelated, do you guys ever watch his videos wondering if he’s gonna fart again? — Just Jenn (@ZoeLightly) February 28, 2023

Always.

***

Related:

Gun-grabber DRAGGED for out-stupiding even David Hogg pushing now-debunked SKEERY Smith & Wesson pic

Conservatives take David French and his latest SUPER conservative-y NYT columns APART (screenshots)

David Hogg going straight-up #BlueAnon over Smith & Wesson pic does NOT go well for him

***

Join us in the fight. Become a Twitchy VIP member today and use promo code SAVEAMERICA to receive a 40% discount on your membership.