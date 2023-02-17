J.K. Rowling has been attacked by smarter, better, and scarier accounts and STILL comes out on top so you’d think the Human Rights Campaign would know … wait, you know what? No, they wouldn’t know better because that would mean they’re actually paying attention to reality.

And clearly, reality is not their strong point.

This all started because the New York Times wrote a piece defending Rowling from the constant hate campaign from the ever-tolerant trans movement. Note, Rowling has only ever defended women and their roles but you know, that’s offensive to men who want to be women.

Or something.

SAY IT AIN’T SO!

We know how much they hate it when anyone questions their ‘approved’ science.

They deleted something here … and considering how dumb the rest of this thread it you KNOW it has to be bad. (Psst, if you by chance have a screenshot of the missing tweet hit up @politibunny on Twitter).

Again, how dare she defend women?!

THE NERVE.

Women menstruate.

Not ‘people’.

And it’s not mean or phobic to say so.

If you have to defend a rapist to make your argument? Yikes, you guys.

Blah blah blah.

Guess how this went over?

Yuuuuup.

***

***

