J.K. Rowling has been attacked by smarter, better, and scarier accounts and STILL comes out on top so you’d think the Human Rights Campaign would know … wait, you know what? No, they wouldn’t know better because that would mean they’re actually paying attention to reality.

And clearly, reality is not their strong point.

This all started because the New York Times wrote a piece defending Rowling from the constant hate campaign from the ever-tolerant trans movement. Note, Rowling has only ever defended women and their roles but you know, that’s offensive to men who want to be women.

Or something.

The New York Times published an article titled “In Defense of J.K. Rowling” today. Here's what exactly they're "defending" 👇 — Human Rights Campaign (@HRC) February 16, 2023

SAY IT AIN’T SO!

We’re talking about someone who has:

❌ Compared being trans to "conversion therapy", a dangerous and disproven practice.

❌ Questioned hormone replacement therapy despite lacking any medical expertise.

❌ Incorporated transphobic plots into her mystery novels. — Human Rights Campaign (@HRC) February 16, 2023

We know how much they hate it when anyone questions their ‘approved’ science.

They deleted something here … and considering how dumb the rest of this thread it you KNOW it has to be bad. (Psst, if you by chance have a screenshot of the missing tweet hit up @politibunny on Twitter).

Rowling upped her transphobia to new levels in 2020 by publishing a manifesto defending her transphobic beliefs and disparaging the community. pic.twitter.com/CUNiPbU9CY — Human Rights Campaign (@HRC) February 16, 2023

Again, how dare she defend women?!

THE NERVE.

That same year she mocked the use of the phrase “people who menstruate,” ignoring the fact that not everyone who menstruates identifies as a woman. pic.twitter.com/5LOKU8ngvH — Human Rights Campaign (@HRC) February 16, 2023

Women menstruate.

Not ‘people’.

And it’s not mean or phobic to say so.

In 2021, she proceeded to criticize police for using a person’s correct gender identity in their reporting. pic.twitter.com/LVBlPIONI6 — Human Rights Campaign (@HRC) February 16, 2023

If you have to defend a rapist to make your argument? Yikes, you guys.

The New York Times isn’t defending J.K. Rowling — they’re emboldening transphobic views and giving people a free pass to discriminate against and harm trans people. We need to make it clear to @nytimes this is unacceptable. https://t.co/su7bCac4ig — Human Rights Campaign (@HRC) February 16, 2023

Blah blah blah.

Guess how this went over?

You're misogynists, that's all this is. — Bridget Carroll (@Samenergy2) February 17, 2023

I hope that by targeting @jk_rowling, women's rights campaigners & even liberal media, America's leading self-described LGBTQ organizations eventually fall on their own swords. They've shown themselves to be completely detached from gay & lesbian needs & interests. #trans pic.twitter.com/ljpBOlp3lF — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) February 17, 2023

Yuuuuup.

***

***

