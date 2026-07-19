Qatar Agents in Congress? McDonald’s Has Stricter Background Checks. Kat Cammack’s Bill Wants to Fix It

This will probably be a huge shock to Americans, but Congressional Staffers do not have to run a background check. One would think people with so much access to the inner workings of our government would be checked out. Not so much.

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You read that right. There are NO background checks for Congressional staff. H.Res 500 would require background checks and full disclosure of dual citizenship and employment of foreign nations for staff. No surprise to anyone that we are being fought every step of the way. You… https://t.co/QDY2rOI4Rh — Kat Cammack (@Kat_Cammack) July 19, 2026

Kat Cammack of Florida is trying to change that.

This truly seems like a no-brainer.

A new resolution by @RepKatCammack (HR 500) would require background checks on Congressional staffers.



This bill is partially motivated by an upcoming report that a former member of Congress recommended staffers to other members that were also operating as agents of Qatar. pic.twitter.com/c7eD8i4OHE — AG (@AGHamilton29) July 19, 2026

People need background checks to work at McDonalds, but they don't need them to work in Congress. What a world!

It's almost like they are trying to interfere in American politics.

Not clear if the upcoming report is related to revelations that the FBI has been investigating a senior Congressional staffer since at least 2023 for acting as an agent of Qatar: https://t.co/LGvQr5w1sP



Qatar is a slave state with just a few hundred thousand citizens but has… https://t.co/Mxmyt85jHH — AG (@AGHamilton29) July 19, 2026

That's concerning.

It is legitimately shocking that there are currently no background checks for Congressional staffers given the type of information they often have access to.



Can’t imagine any legitimate justification for opposing this measure… https://t.co/Mxmyt85jHH — AG (@AGHamilton29) July 19, 2026

It makes absolutely no sense.

This is incredible. How do they not do background checks?!?! https://t.co/eIlZXWU3XF — Financial Guys Media Network (@finguys) July 19, 2026

How was this not already required!?! https://t.co/Cmwyok9RZg — Cardinal Curmudgeon (@Gimblin) July 19, 2026

That's the question of the day.

Unbelievable that staffers don’t go through background checks working IN OUR CAPITOL! https://t.co/rPI1OnnuN8 — Kristi (@TheyCallMeNans) July 19, 2026

There should be real questions about anyone who votes against it.

How this is not already Federal law ...



Not only should we do background checks on candidates, we should demand they pass the same process required for Federal employees to see classified information. https://t.co/bWi5TGX6dK — Corynetes ♣️☢️🔬 (@ObstinateBob) July 19, 2026

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1) Why wasn't this already in place?

2) What will be the Democrat spin to oppose this? https://t.co/0M8psCqtnH — Blue Shift Blog (@BlueShiftBlog) July 19, 2026

Number 2 is the real question. Get your popcorn ready.

So this week we’ve learned that Olive Garden’s Never-ending-pasta is more secure than our elections, and you don’t need a background check to be a congressional staffer. I needed a background check to be executive chef at a hotel.



Good work everyone. https://t.co/VOPAzIadcR — Nathaniel E. Negley ヤンキー・シェフ 🇮🇱🇺🇸 (@yankee_chef) July 19, 2026

It's been an enlightening week.

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