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Qatar Agents in Congress? McDonald’s Has Stricter Background Checks. Kat Cammack’s Bill Wants to Fix It

justmindy
justmindy | 2:30 PM on July 19, 2026
AP Photo/Marta Lavandier

This will probably be a huge shock to Americans, but Congressional Staffers do not have to run a background check. One would think people with so much access to the inner workings of our government would be checked out. Not so much.

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Kat Cammack of Florida is trying to change that. 

This truly seems like a no-brainer.

People need background checks to work at McDonalds, but they don't need them to work in Congress. What a world!

It's almost like they are trying to interfere in American politics.

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That's concerning.

It makes absolutely no sense. 

That's the question of the day.

There should be real questions about anyone who votes against it.

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Number 2 is the real question. Get your popcorn ready.

It's been an enlightening week.

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