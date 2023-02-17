We’re starting to wonder if one of the qualifications for working at CNN as a ‘Senior’ Political Analyst is to be an annoying troll on Twitter because WOOF, this is all Adam Kinzinger does anymore. When he’s not whining at or complaining about Elon Musk, he’s trolling people on the Right who are not all GUNG-HO about the loss of Ukrainian life and possibly Americans.

Seems Little Adam was upset with Charlie Kirk for **checks notes** pushing peace over war in Ukraine.

K.

It’s weak to strive for peace. Really?

And the antithesis of American strength?

Adam is so bad at this …

Also, is this another threat? Hanging it around Charlie?

Let the dragging begin:

Nor should they.

Love how Adam sits on Twitter championing the deaths of possibly hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian soldiers and civilians.

Super tough.

Make sure you ‘hang it around him’.

Whatever TF that means.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

And it won’t be because he tweeted like a big ol’ tough guy on Twitter.

Accurate.

***

***

