We’re starting to wonder if one of the qualifications for working at CNN as a ‘Senior’ Political Analyst is to be an annoying troll on Twitter because WOOF, this is all Adam Kinzinger does anymore. When he’s not whining at or complaining about Elon Musk, he’s trolling people on the Right who are not all GUNG-HO about the loss of Ukrainian life and possibly Americans.

Seems Little Adam was upset with Charlie Kirk for **checks notes** pushing peace over war in Ukraine.

K.

The weakness of scared trembling boys who’ve never done a thing in their life but live in comfort and complain that they aren’t special enough, like @charliekirk11, is the antithesis of American strength Ukraine will win. I’ll save this tweet and hang it around you later. https://t.co/smQoJxvp2L — Adam Kinzinger #fella (@AdamKinzinger) February 17, 2023

It’s weak to strive for peace. Really?

And the antithesis of American strength?

Adam is so bad at this …

Also, is this another threat? Hanging it around Charlie?

Let the dragging begin:

Once again, Uber Eats drivers in Chicago have seen more combat than Adam Kinzinger. Security guards at Mall of America have seen more combat. Civilians don’t have to take this from Adam seriously. https://t.co/fM7GpPvJaL — Pedro L. Gonzalez (@emeriticus) February 17, 2023

Nor should they.

Adam Kinzinger won’t stop war mongering until your kids are drafted and dying in Ukraine. Save this tweet and hang it on him later @charliekirk11 #SlavaUkraine #UkraineRussiaWar️ #selectiveservice Cc: @AdamKinzinger https://t.co/izabJZhoNV — Matt Keener (@KeenerMB) February 17, 2023

Love how Adam sits on Twitter championing the deaths of possibly hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian soldiers and civilians.

Super tough.

And I am going to save this tweet @AdamKinzinger to show the world what a gaslighter you have been. You have no soul, you are a neocon fool who will be partly responsible for the deaths of maybe millions of Ukrainians. https://t.co/ffwpnI03dG — The Oracle of Al Asad (@Al_Asad_Oracle) February 17, 2023

Make sure you ‘hang it around him’.

Whatever TF that means.

Hahaha…easy killer. You were an air jockey for the air-natty gees. Let's not pretend you were low-crawling through the deserts of Fallujah dragging ammo cans…you woke up miles behind lines, got in a plane that was maintained by other people & flew 60,000 ft above the job. https://t.co/nSvnG6E89Y — I'm your huckleberry (@boleary0720) February 17, 2023

You cried because a cat hurt your feelings on Twitter, hardly a sign of strength. — JoMa 🇩🇴 (@joma_gc) February 17, 2023

Adam is still very sensitive about this. pic.twitter.com/DCOVceykap — JoMa 🇩🇴 (@joma_gc) February 17, 2023

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Ukraine might win, but it won’t be because Kinzinger picked up a rifle and helped. — Wade Miller (@WadeMiller_USMC) February 17, 2023

And it won’t be because he tweeted like a big ol’ tough guy on Twitter.

Why doesn't the Ohio get money before Ukraine? — Joel Fischer 🇺🇸 (@realJoelFischer) February 17, 2023

You just described yourself, little Fella. You are that boy! #IStandWithPutin — Ruthless World 🇺🇲 (@Ruthlessworld2) February 17, 2023

Remember when you threatened a cat? pic.twitter.com/EEgRAlfHLS — 🇺🇸 Habitual Line Stepper 🇺🇸 (@MmHabitual) February 17, 2023

There needs to be peace talks. Is that foreign to you? Maybe it’s why you’re no longer in politics stupid. — Relax people (@Justwork73) February 17, 2023

Accurate.

