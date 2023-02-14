Robert Reich put together a super scary tweet to SCARE people into giving up their legally-owned, Constitutionally-protected firearms. You know that’s exactly what he’s implying here, that guns are the problem.

That’s all the Left ever does when it comes to gun violence.

They don’t want to talk about progressive, Soros-backed prosecutors letting criminals back on the street to pretend they’re equitable, and don’t you DARE bring up gang violence …

No no, it’s just a bunch of white, straight, evil men walking around with their big, scary guns that go PEW PEW PEW who are the problem.

Mass shootings in the US: 2014: 273

2015: 336

2016: 383

2017: 348

2018: 336

2019: 417

2020: 610

2021: 690

2022: 647 In the first seven weeks of 2023: 67 We do not have to live like this. No other country on the planet does. — Robert Reich (@RBReich) February 14, 2023

What a melodramatic little garden gnome this guy is. Seriously.

Oh, and about those shootings that no other country on the planet lives with?

We’ll let Amy Swearer explain just how pathetically sad Bob’s tweet really is, by the NUMBERS:

Chicago – not the Greater Chicago area but just within the city limits – has less than 1 percent of the U.S. population but is responsible for almost 8 percent of these shootings since 2014. In 7 of 9 years, it had more than the entire state of Texas. https://t.co/NNqhcMtiYE — Amy Swearer (@AmySwearer) February 14, 2023

Gosh, we can’t help but notice virtue signalers like Bobby always seem to leave out WHERE these ‘mass shootings’ are taking place.

Wonder why that is.

Just kidding, we know EXACTLY why that is.

You want to know who doesn't have Chicago's mass shooting problem? Indiana, the state perpetually blamed for Chicago's problems. Since 2014, it's had 2.1 percent of those mass shootings – roughly equal to its percentage of U.S. population. — Amy Swearer (@AmySwearer) February 14, 2023

Well well well, whaddya know?

Shocking.

Between 2014 and Jan. 21, 2023, California, with all of its gun laws, fares no better than Texas. It was responsible for 8.9% of the shootings (363 of 4040) with about 11.8% of the population, compared to Texas' 6.7% (272 of 4040) of shootings with 8.9% of US population. — Amy Swearer (@AmySwearer) February 14, 2023

With all of its gun laws … California may well have the most gun laws of any state. But again, Bob leaves out this part of his tweet.

Some other fun analysis. Between 2019 and 2022: – Maryland suffered more mass shootings (78) than "F" rated Arizona (29) and Indiana (46) combined. – Connecticut fared far worse (15 shootings) than only slightly less populous and "F" rated Utah (2 shootings) — Amy Swearer (@AmySwearer) February 14, 2023

Ooops.

(Cont.) – Delaware had 14 mass shootings. Slightly more populous but "F" rated states like Maine, New Hampshire, and West Virginia laughed with their collective 6 shootings (1, 1, and 6, respectively). — Amy Swearer (@AmySwearer) February 14, 2023

It’s almost as if states with fewer gun control laws have fewer mass shootings.

Huh. Crazy.

Or not.

– Oklahoma City has a population roughly equal to that of D.C. and 20 percent greater than that of Baltimore. It also has fundamentally different gun laws. Guess whose residents are far safer on this chart? Yep. OKC with 7 v. 40 and 53. — Amy Swearer (@AmySwearer) February 14, 2023

Looks like Bob’s tweet is falling apart.

With actual stats.

If your solution to mass shootings is to demand laws implicating the fundamental constitutional rights of millions of peaceable Americans, then at the very least those laws should clearly and significantly reduce mass shootings where they're already in place. They don't. Next. — Amy Swearer (@AmySwearer) February 14, 2023

BOOM.

So much boom.

In fact, this went from boom to not boom back to ALL THE BOOM.

Think Bob will learn anything from Amy?

Yeah, we don’t either.

