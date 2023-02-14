Robert Reich put together a super scary tweet to SCARE people into giving up their legally-owned, Constitutionally-protected firearms. You know that’s exactly what he’s implying here, that guns are the problem.

That’s all the Left ever does when it comes to gun violence.

They don’t want to talk about progressive, Soros-backed prosecutors letting criminals back on the street to pretend they’re equitable, and don’t you DARE bring up gang violence …

No no, it’s just a bunch of white, straight, evil men walking around with their big, scary guns that go PEW PEW PEW who are the problem.

What a melodramatic little garden gnome this guy is. Seriously.

Oh, and about those shootings that no other country on the planet lives with?

We’ll let Amy Swearer explain just how pathetically sad Bob’s tweet really is, by the NUMBERS:

Gosh, we can’t help but notice virtue signalers like Bobby always seem to leave out WHERE these ‘mass shootings’ are taking place.

Wonder why that is.

Just kidding, we know EXACTLY why that is.

Well well well, whaddya know?

Shocking.

With all of its gun laws … California may well have the most gun laws of any state. But again, Bob leaves out this part of his tweet.

Ooops.

It’s almost as if states with fewer gun control laws have fewer mass shootings.

Huh. Crazy.

Or not.

Looks like Bob’s tweet is falling apart.

With actual stats.

BOOM.

So much boom.

In fact, this went from boom to not boom back to ALL THE BOOM.

Think Bob will learn anything from Amy?

Yeah, we don’t either.

***

***

