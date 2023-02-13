No, no we will NOT continue masking forever ANYWHERE, NPR. Deal with it.

It’s almost as if NPR feels like they have to continue proving they shouldn’t be taken seriously about anything. We can see their leadership sitting around, trying to figure out which stupid and ridiculous take they can put out next.

Case in point:

Are there certain places where we should just continue masking — forever? We asked three experts to weigh in. https://t.co/I10pk28TYD — NPR (@NPR) February 13, 2023

From NPR:

There are still hundreds of thousands of COVID cases reported in the U.S. each week, along with a few thousand deaths related to COVID. But with mask mandates a thing of the past and the national emergency health declaration that will expire in May, we are in a new phase of the pandemic. Life looks a little more normal here in the U.S. than it did a few years ago, but decisions on how to deal with the virus aren’t over yet. China had a huge increase in cases last month after abandoning its zero COVID policy, and another variant prompted renewed recommendations in some airports. Researchers estimate that more than 65 million people are struggling with the effects of COVID — a disease we still have to learn about. However, masking requirements are being lifted in places like Spain and Germany. Wondering if and when you should still be masking up? NPR asked some experts.

Nope, we’re not wondering that and nope, we don’t need to hear from any expert NPR chooses.

Did you ask this guy? pic.twitter.com/Pw1HJxsZ0h — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) February 13, 2023

We have NO idea why this is marked as sensitive content … Twitter is still so weird sometimes.

Are there certain news outlets that we should just ignore forever? — Sai Medi (@Saikmedi) February 13, 2023

Oh yeah. We have a list.

All liberals should continue to mask everywhere so they can be identified and avoided. — Samuel Culper 722 (@politiwars) February 13, 2023

Even driving alone in their cars.

Are there certain places where American taxpayers money is wasted—- in a major way? I think this story answers that question. — Nonno2Josie (@NonnoSteve) February 13, 2023

Ahem.

“…I suspect I will wear a mask forever," Wachter said.” “Schaffner found that this winter there were other benefits to masking and social distancing — like avoiding RSV and flu bouts.”@MonicaGandhi9 is the only expert here who represents ~99% of us who are done with masks. — Eli Klein (@TheEliKlein) February 13, 2023

I wish you could hear yourselves, esteemed @npr journalists. With every article like this, you lose more and more credibility. — NY Mom (@NYmom4) February 13, 2023

Oh good because if there’s anything I’ve learned the last 3 years it’s that we should always trust The Experts. — Libby (@mn_libby) February 13, 2023

Areas with high concentrations of ugly people. — Pounce de León (@RightAllTheTime) February 13, 2023

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

You people are just effing crazy. — Gordo (@treadedupon) February 13, 2023

And that sums it up nicely.

***

***

