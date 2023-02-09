Now, as this is a firsthand account of a secondhand account of someone who may have NO real clue about what is really happening we have to preface this by saying we can neither confirm nor deny if any of what you’re about to read is true. That being said, there are so many people asking WTF is going on with James O’Keefe and Project Veritas that if nothing else, we wanted our readers to see this.

You guys, this thread is a humdinger. Serio.

Take a look:

THREAD: The Project Veritas Coup A whistleblower has contacted me about the news that @JamesOKeefeIII was put on leave and stripped of all authority at @Project_Veritas This is difficult for me to publish, as a STAUNCH supporter of PV for years & even a VIP at their events. — Swig 🇺🇸 (@OldRowSwig) February 9, 2023

Get some popcorn.

Trust us.

But what is happening to James O'Keefe is unconscionable and the attempted hostile takeover of @Project_Veritas needs to be stood against by its supporters. THIS WILL NOT STAND. — Swig 🇺🇸 (@OldRowSwig) February 9, 2023

James is a bit of a victim of poor corporate structure, as PV is 2 separate orgs a 501c3 which had very FEW board members and the majority of the $$$ and a 501c4, which had significantly more board members but less $$$ — Swig 🇺🇸 (@OldRowSwig) February 9, 2023

According to my source, this situation has allowed to 2 alleged ringleaders of this attempt to push James out to have significant sway over the others despite their reasons to be essentially meritless. — Swig 🇺🇸 (@OldRowSwig) February 9, 2023

Board members and C Suite officers involved in this according to my source are as follows: Board members:

Matt Tyrmand – Ringleader

John Garvey

George Skakel

Joseph Barton (not the congressman)

Steve Alembik CFO: Tom O’Hara

COO: Barry Hinckley (Ringleader pronouns in bio) pic.twitter.com/IRI5kS1O43 — Swig 🇺🇸 (@OldRowSwig) February 9, 2023

SOURCE: "The board held a six and a half hour struggle session vs James where they subjected him to constant derision and insults. At the insistence of Tyrmand, O’Hara, and Hinckley; — Swig 🇺🇸 (@OldRowSwig) February 9, 2023

Keep going.

"about ten employees aired their grievances about James, which essentially boiled down to him being a tough boss to work for. At the end of this six hour struggle session, Tyrmand and fellow board member John Garvey put him on leave and stripped him of all authority." — Swig 🇺🇸 (@OldRowSwig) February 9, 2023

… a tough boss to work for.

K.

This comes in the immediate aftermath of @Project_Veritas GREATEST moment ever, exposing corruption at Pfizer, which my source thought was EXTREMELY SUSPICIOUS timing. You boot the founder right after your biggest win of all time??? PV must explain this situation!!! — Swig 🇺🇸 (@OldRowSwig) February 9, 2023

The timing is definitely sus.

*adjusts tinfoil slippers*

My source believes that with enough public support, @JamesOKeefeIII could win back support of the 501c4 board, so PLEASE RT and voice your support in a POSITIVE WAY. James O'Keefe has done more to expose corporate corruption than almost any journalist in modern history!!! — Swig 🇺🇸 (@OldRowSwig) February 9, 2023

We can’t really see Project Veritas without James O’Keefe.

Just sayin’.

If @JamesOKeefeIII leaves, I will no longer support @Project_Veritas and will support whichever venture he starts instead. My source says that the rank and file employees are STILL WITH JAMES, the board needs to realize PV will likely not survive if the go through with this! — Swig 🇺🇸 (@OldRowSwig) February 9, 2023

I woke up to 1.3 million notifications this morning. Crazy. No one was able to follow me last night so try again if you are interested in follow up tweets. I’ve been reached out to by additional PV insiders who have more to say about the issue. — Swig 🇺🇸 (@OldRowSwig) February 9, 2023

We’ll keep an eye on Mr. Swig here and let you know if we see any updates.

Or if any of this information proves to be true.

Stay tuned.

