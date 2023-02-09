Wow, you guys. That Oversight hearing yesterday with former Twitter employees … who needs Hollywood when we can watch THAT?! What a hot mess of corruption, lies, and shady AF actions from a group of people who should clearly have never been in any sort of power position at any company.

Biased, self-serving, and damaging.

So of course, AOC is front and center mocking Republicans who brought all the receipts to the meeting.

She really is nothing more than a mean girl:

Look at AOC being the good little socialist and supporting censorship.

And insinuating Elon Musk did something for them? Sounds like Sandy is projecting more than just a little here …

BUT IT’S JUST ABOUT TWEETS.

Trending

Heh.

This this this. ^

The only things that concern her as a member of congress are those things that can benefit her the most.

Like, totally!

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Duh.

Meep.

Let’s not pretend AOC gives a single damn about patriots being censored and their voices going unheard.

***

Related:

John Fetterman hospitalized after feeling lightheaded at Senate Democrat retreat

Biden’s terrible, horrible, no-good, very-bad State of the Union (#SOTU2023) in real-time; Updating

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: AOCcensorshipLauren Boebert