Wow, you guys. That Oversight hearing yesterday with former Twitter employees … who needs Hollywood when we can watch THAT?! What a hot mess of corruption, lies, and shady AF actions from a group of people who should clearly have never been in any sort of power position at any company.

Biased, self-serving, and damaging.

So of course, AOC is front and center mocking Republicans who brought all the receipts to the meeting.

She really is nothing more than a mean girl:

In summary, Republicans held an Oversight hearing to air grievances about their personal Twitter accounts and praise God for Elon Musk. That’s not an exaggeration, by the way. Several GOP members thanked God for the billionaire in their remarks. I wonder what he did for them! 🤔 https://t.co/jcmmee417e — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 9, 2023

Look at AOC being the good little socialist and supporting censorship.

And insinuating Elon Musk did something for them? Sounds like Sandy is projecting more than just a little here …

Did you work with any social media companies to get people cancelled like your buddy, Adam Schiff, did? That is a crime and utterly immoral. This is a big deal – even though I know you would argue that executing all Republicans is simple justice if you could get away with it. — Charlie Johnston (@Charliej737) February 9, 2023

BUT IT’S JUST ABOUT TWEETS.

Heh.

Censorship is wrong. People who cheer for censorship are on the wrong side of history. — Bruce Fenton (@brucefenton) February 9, 2023

This this this. ^

They held a hearing to find out why big tech colluded with government to censor free speech. As a member of congress, this should concern you as well. But your only concern is yourself and your political image. — Kristen (@Kriscilicious) February 9, 2023

The only things that concern her as a member of congress are those things that can benefit her the most.

"Hi, my name's AOC & I'm a progressive lawmaker who endorses the FBI censoring evidence of corruption as part of an operation to manipulate elections — even if it means Americans lose their right to free speech in the process. Vote for me!" — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 9, 2023

Like, totally!

I'll always say that you should have finished jr high school before going to Congress. — Mark Delbridge 🇺🇲🏴‍☠️ (@DelbridgeMark1) February 9, 2023

HA HA HA HA HA HA

The Fed gov colluded with Twitter to censor millions of Americans based off of their political views. It’s clearly a violation of first amendment. Stop minimizing it what Twitter did. God knows that Twitter were censoring Democrats. This hearing would’ve happened years ago. — Johnny (@jrosejunior1975) February 9, 2023

So you are for censorship 🤔 — Hossfly (@JPCampnman) February 9, 2023

Duh.

AOCs engagement is down 300,000 likes. It’s almost like she was buying them. https://t.co/BnWommBhoE — Bobby D. (@RealSaltySlim) February 9, 2023

Meep.

Her grievance also affects many other patriots in America — ApplianceGuyMS (@Paul_in_MS) February 9, 2023

Let’s not pretend AOC gives a single damn about patriots being censored and their voices going unheard.

***

Related:

John Fetterman hospitalized after feeling lightheaded at Senate Democrat retreat

Biden’s terrible, horrible, no-good, very-bad State of the Union (#SOTU2023) in real-time; Updating