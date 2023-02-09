You know MSNBC is really struggling when they bring ol’ Skeletor on to talk about Marjorie Taylor Greene and he wants to talk about the way she was dressed.

No, really.

The old guy who looks like an action figure left out in the sun too long has NO business talking about the way she or anyone for that matter dressed for the SOTU. And c’mon, could he be any less original?

Watch this:

Dem strategist James Carville goes on deranged rant about white people and MTG’s dress pic.twitter.com/hljbm5fcQe — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) February 9, 2023

Did he really think this was somehow clever? Edgy? Like it would at all will put Marjorie in her place for daring to treat Biden the same way Democrats treated Trump for four years? Give us a break.

And eat a steak while you’re at it.

As you can imagine, this did not go over very well, like at all:

Has he ever seen how not-a -dr Jill dresses? — Sararose 🇺🇸🌹 (@saras76) February 9, 2023

We suppose James would have liked MTG’s ensemble if she looked like an old sofa at an estate sale somewhere. Shower curtain maybe?

I don't know, he really didn't look around that much. Pretty sure MTG was dressing the part regarding her white balloon stunt. Carville needs to stay on top of the news. pic.twitter.com/oMFM7w9Enq — Meme Right Politics (@MemeRtPolitics) February 9, 2023

Yeah, that kiss … yikes.

LOOK AT ALL THAT WHITE TRASH.

Hey, if the ugly white pantsuit fits, wear it.

Said the man wearing a green, yellow and purple 80s bomber jacket! 🤣 — Yolanda Haskin 🇺🇸 (@yohaskin1) February 9, 2023

yeah, the fashion expert has spoken …😏 — ☆.｡𝓐𝓷𝓷 𝓢𝓽𝓮𝓲𝓷.｡☆ (@Web3Brainiac) February 9, 2023

Serious question for liberal men. When your wife is at her boyfriend’s house who opens the pickle jar for you? — Denlesks (@Denlesks) February 9, 2023

Heh.

I thought that little weasel followed the Clintons out of sight. — frigo (@jefffregeau) February 9, 2023

Nah, the media will drag him out from time-to-time when they don’t have anyone else who will come on their lame programs and talk smack for their dozens of lemming-like viewers.

Even the host looked uncomfortable with what he was saying 😆 — Lady Aachi (@Aachi_ink) February 9, 2023

Right? Like Carville had just told a really lame dad joke that flopped.

Jill Biden's wardrobe is consistently (and accurately) compared to furniture upholstery, tablecloths, and shower curtains on the world stage. But sure, MTG is the one to lisp about. 🙄 — Shayadjinn (@Shayadjinn1) February 9, 2023

Lisp about.

Political hack near the end of the road, like an old dog howling at the moon. — JohnnyD (@jdpersonalmail1) February 9, 2023

Exactly.

***

Related:

AOC’s snide dig at Lauren Boebert and Elon Musk sounds a LOT like she supports censorship and HOOboy

John Fetterman hospitalized after feeling lightheaded at Senate Democrat retreat

Biden’s terrible, horrible, no-good, very-bad State of the Union (#SOTU2023) in real-time; Updating

***

Join us in the fight. Become a Twitchy VIP member today and use promo code SAVEAMERICA to receive a 40% discount on your membership.