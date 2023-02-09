You know MSNBC is really struggling when they bring ol’ Skeletor on to talk about Marjorie Taylor Greene and he wants to talk about the way she was dressed.

No, really.

The old guy who looks like an action figure left out in the sun too long has NO business talking about the way she or anyone for that matter dressed for the SOTU. And c’mon, could he be any less original?

Watch this:

Did he really think this was somehow clever? Edgy? Like it would at all will put Marjorie in her place for daring to treat Biden the same way Democrats treated Trump for four years? Give us a break.

And eat a steak while you’re at it.

As you can imagine, this did not go over very well, like at all:

We suppose James would have liked MTG’s ensemble if she looked like an old sofa at an estate sale somewhere. Shower curtain maybe?

Yeah, that kiss … yikes.

LOOK AT ALL THAT WHITE TRASH.

Hey, if the ugly white pantsuit fits, wear it.

Heh.

Nah, the media will drag him out from time-to-time when they don’t have anyone else who will come on their lame programs and talk smack for their dozens of lemming-like viewers.

Right? Like Carville had just told a really lame dad joke that flopped.

Lisp about.

Exactly.

***

