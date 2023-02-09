Well, it certainly does seem to be raining crap all over Yoel Roth. If you watched any of that Oversight Committee hearing yesterday you saw a very scared Roth having to answer for being a biased dbag while he was supposed to be looking out for the health and safety of everyone on Twitter.

Even those Nazis in the White House.

Perhaps one of the more damning admissions was that Roth ‘wouldn’t be surprised’ if visibility filters were placed on the accounts of elected officials. In other words, he wouldn’t be surprised if those evil Republicans had been censored.

Elon Musk had this to add to the convo:

DING DING DING.

No wonder he looked so scared. Yesterday was all about karma only being a b*tch when you are first.

Many many many conservative accounts.

Well, except for the ones they just outright suspended indefinitely.

You can tell from watching those ex-Twitter bigs they thought they’d never get caught, they’d never have to answer for what they did to deliberately silence certain ideas, beliefs, and even candidates. Musk has made holding them all accountable possible.

Still waiting on those #FauciFiles. Ahem.

Kinda sorta totally love this. ^

Fair question as it seems far too many accounts may still be struggling with unseen Twitter ‘filters.’

It certainly sounds like it.

*cough cough*

***

***

