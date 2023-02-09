Well, it certainly does seem to be raining crap all over Yoel Roth. If you watched any of that Oversight Committee hearing yesterday you saw a very scared Roth having to answer for being a biased dbag while he was supposed to be looking out for the health and safety of everyone on Twitter.

Even those Nazis in the White House.

Perhaps one of the more damning admissions was that Roth ‘wouldn’t be surprised’ if visibility filters were placed on the accounts of elected officials. In other words, he wouldn’t be surprised if those evil Republicans had been censored.

Roth says that it would not surprise him if "visibility filters" were placed on the accounts of elected officials without their knowledge. — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) February 8, 2023

Elon Musk had this to add to the convo:

Since he placed many of them there himself, he would indeed not be “surprised” lmao — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 9, 2023

DING DING DING.

No wonder he looked so scared. Yesterday was all about karma only being a b*tch when you are first.

Not just elected officials’ accounts—but many conservative accounts. — Julia 🇺🇸 (@Jules31415) February 9, 2023

Many many many conservative accounts.

Well, except for the ones they just outright suspended indefinitely.

Watching some of the hearings today. Roth looked like he was crapping himself.

We have you Elon to thank for this. A lot of the people knew something was amiss. But now the truth of how far this goes has opened up. Got to tell you though I fear for your safety. Stay safe !!… https://t.co/gLSKHXrWBS — Shawn M. Brady (@realshawnbrady) February 9, 2023

You can tell from watching those ex-Twitter bigs they thought they’d never get caught, they’d never have to answer for what they did to deliberately silence certain ideas, beliefs, and even candidates. Musk has made holding them all accountable possible.

Still waiting on those #FauciFiles. Ahem.

Kinda sorta totally love this. ^

Glad you finally woke up to Yoel Roth. Have you ever reviewed his work after you bought the platform? That’s actually when things got worse. And I tried telling you. — Bad Kitty Unleashed 🦁💪🏻 (@pepesgrandma) February 9, 2023

Maybe he’s like a one year old with no object permanence. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) February 9, 2023

Can you find all these filters Elon or was he able to hide some within the system? — Maile (@MailePRMedia) February 9, 2023

Fair question as it seems far too many accounts may still be struggling with unseen Twitter ‘filters.’

Yoel colluded. — RU kiddin' Ligma Johnson … (@jimmers464) February 9, 2023

It certainly sounds like it.

*cough cough*

***

