We didn’t think anyone could make Nancy Peloser look worse … but Kevin McCarthy managed.

Sorry, Nancy Pelosi.

Our bad.

Typo. Yeah. That’s it. A typo.

Full transparency, part of this editor would love to watch McCarthy tear up Biden’s speech tonight after he’s done delivering it BUT listening to why the Speaker of the House will not be doing that, we get it.

It would be FUN to watch him pull a Nancy but this is better. For America.

Watch:

A lot of people have been asking if I'm planning on ripping up President Biden’s speech tonight. Here’s my answer: pic.twitter.com/WRlAlYgCbs — Kevin McCarthy (@SpeakerMcCarthy) February 7, 2023

Now, in two years when this could be Biden’s last SOTU could that change?

Definitely.

At the end, do a giant balloon drop from the ceiling! Or, balloons in the audience like beach balls at a concert! — pcheatham 🍊 (@pcheatham3) February 7, 2023

THAT!

Republicans should bring a bunch of balloons to the speech tonight.

That's a great role model to act professional even in disagreements for many young generations who may be watching State of Union. — Brandy Evans (@BKE219) February 7, 2023

Fair point.

As much as we’d enjoy watching McCarthy make a fool of Biden it’s probably not a great look for younger people watching. Besides, we all know Biden will make a fool enough of himself anyway.

Thank you. The former House Speaker’s behavior after then President @realDonaldTrump’s SOTU speech was beneath that of such an esteemed office in US government.

Above all, the Founders placed the Speaker of the House of Representatives in the highest regard. You honor us, sir. — William (@ChurlishPhil) February 7, 2023

I agree…dont tear it up, just bring a match pic.twitter.com/Khrwb0TNWg — 🇺🇸Xeosis🇺🇸 (@XE0SIS) February 7, 2023

HA HA HA HA HA HA

As much as I would love it, it's not how it should be handled. — Bacon Is Beautiful 🥓🥓🥓 (@MetalFan33) February 7, 2023

See?

That’s where we are.

Would we love to see it? Oh Hell yeah.

Do we think it would be smart? Probably not.

