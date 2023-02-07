We didn’t think anyone could make Nancy Peloser look worse … but Kevin McCarthy managed.

Sorry, Nancy Pelosi.

Our bad.

Typo. Yeah. That’s it. A typo.

Full transparency, part of this editor would love to watch McCarthy tear up Biden’s speech tonight after he’s done delivering it BUT listening to why the Speaker of the House will not be doing that, we get it.

It would be FUN to watch him pull a Nancy but this is better. For America.

Watch:

Now, in two years when this could be Biden’s last SOTU could that change?

Definitely.

Trending

THAT!

Republicans should bring a bunch of balloons to the speech tonight.

Fair point.

As much as we’d enjoy watching McCarthy make a fool of Biden it’s probably not a great look for younger people watching. Besides, we all know Biden will make a fool enough of himself anyway.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

See?

That’s where we are.

Would we love to see it? Oh Hell yeah.

Do we think it would be smart? Probably not.

***

Related:

Elon Musk holds a BRUTAL mirror up to UN threatening a ‘call for action’ against Internet mis/disinfo

Christina Pushaw puts a hurtin’ on Antony Blinken for LAUGHABLE tweet on female genital mutilation

Gun-grabber SCHOOLED in a big way claiming there’s no ‘legal basis’ for Americans to carry permit-less

***

Join us in the fight. Become a Twitchy VIP member today and use promo code SAVEAMERICA to receive a 40% discount on your membership

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Kevin McCarthyNancy Pelosi