Nothing to see here, just the UN Secretary-General talking nonchalantly about calling for ‘action’ against mis and disinformation on the Internet. Now, who gets to decide what is and isn’t mis and disinformation isn’t mentioned.

Convenient.

And terrifying, all in one.

Watch this jagoff:

NOW – UN Secretary-General: "We'll call for action from everywhere with influence on the spread of 'mis- and disinformation' on the Internet." pic.twitter.com/72e4eGw2HE — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) February 6, 2023

Well, Skippy, you can call for it all you want but that doesn’t mean it’ll happen.

Eff the UN.

Sorry, not sorry.

UN #ThoughtPolice spread propaganda

UN Peacekeepers spread rape & child molestation Globalism is awesome — Jim Hanson (@JimHansonDC) February 7, 2023

Elon Musk dropped them with a whole lot of truth aka INFORMATION:

The UN is more likely to cause, rather than prevent, disinformation — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 7, 2023

Nobody does disinformation more often or better than the UN.

So in other words, they will call for action against those telling the truth. Heck, we’ve seen just that in the last few years with COVID.

And wars. And famine. — Jason “Storm Chaser” Nelson (@Storm4Congress) February 7, 2023

“Vee contrrrol ze levers of powah” — M ($8) (@Mbrown00l) February 7, 2023

Seriously.

Isn't the UN just short for UNtruth? — Rising serpent 🇺🇸 (@rising_serpent) February 7, 2023

Ooh, that could work.

They are… corrupt. — TheRifleman (@TheRifleman11) February 7, 2023

Also more likely to cause sexual abuse of women and children, than to prevent it. — The Doctor (@TennantRob) February 7, 2023

And contribute to, rather than deescalate, conflict. — Terri Burton (@TerriBurton) February 7, 2023

Right? Poor Adam Kinzinger and his rage injection … or whatever he called it.

I’ll bet most governing bodies are spreading misinformation — Gentry Gevers (@GentryGevers) February 7, 2023

*cough cough Biden cough cough*

The number of people agreeing in a sycophantic way to this irresponsible message is appalling. — Tudor ALEXIS (@tudoralexis1) February 7, 2023

Indeed.

Ironically, the people who want to censor are the prime disseminators of disinformation. — Gary Bryan (@garybryanshow) February 7, 2023

Funny how that works out.

***

Related:

Christina Pushaw puts a hurtin’ on Antony Blinken for LAUGHABLE tweet on female genital mutilation

Gun-grabber SCHOOLED in a big way claiming there’s no ‘legal basis’ for Americans to carry permit-less

Andrea Mitchell DARES cover Biden’s big balloon bugaboo and the Left just can’t DEEEAL

***

Join us in the fight. Become a Twitchy VIP member today and use promo code SAVEAMERICA to receive a 40% discount on your membership