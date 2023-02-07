Debbie Mucarsel-Powell took to Twitter to rail on gun owners claiming there is no ‘legal basis’ for American citizens to carry weapons with no permit, no license, and no training. You know, gun grabbers wouldn’t be quite as annoying if they weren’t constantly spewing MISINFORMATION or flat-out lies.

Like this hot mess:

Huh … no legal basis?

Really?

Hrm.

Funny how she’s not only wrong but REALLY REALLY REALLY wrong.

OH yeah, we see it a lot of it, every day.

Heh.

But no LEGAL legal basis … or something.

You know the crap is really bad when it’s PURE crap.

Her wrongness really IS impressive.

And that’s not a good thing.

***

