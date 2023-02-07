Debbie Mucarsel-Powell took to Twitter to rail on gun owners claiming there is no ‘legal basis’ for American citizens to carry weapons with no permit, no license, and no training. You know, gun grabbers wouldn’t be quite as annoying if they weren’t constantly spewing MISINFORMATION or flat-out lies.

There is absolutely NO legal basis for American citizens to carry weapons with NO permit NO license and NO training. Stop using the NRA and gun lobby’s terms that mislead Americans. Permit-less carry in Fl will result in higher incidents of violence and death. pic.twitter.com/FOEbUsdr75 — Debbie Mucarsel-Powell (@DebbieforFL) February 5, 2023

"NO legal basis" Tell me you failed civics without telling me. — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) February 7, 2023

Madame. Did you just smoke a marijuana? — PCEM Smittie GE.D (@smittie61984) February 7, 2023

Here's the legal basis for the inalienable right to self defense: pic.twitter.com/zFO54NPdS4 — ArchLobster 🇪🇨 🇺🇸 (@ArchLobster) February 6, 2023

There's this little thing called the bill of rights. Perhaps you've heard of it? — Cryshalsing (@LoneVoiceorg) February 7, 2023

The right to Keep and Bear arms is protected by the 2nd Amendment. The lies and misrepresentations are wholly on your side. Using advocacy research by ideologically captured researchers does not prove your case. — Not that frog (@Frog_O_War) February 5, 2023

That’s pure crap. Law abiding citizens who choose to carry are not responsible for increase in gun homicide. — Ferraris (@turningabout) February 6, 2023

38 million men and women WITH LOADED WEAPONS go into the woods on the opening weekend of deer season WITHOUT PERMITS!

It doesn’t happen. — Bunnyslope v.33 (@OmniPOTUSCaesar) February 6, 2023

You should probably read the Bill of Rights – take an extended gander at the 2nd amendment – and the Federalist Papers before being all wrong on the internet. — Non Compliant Huckleberry (@thepocketgeek) February 6, 2023

