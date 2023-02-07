We read a LOT of tweets from people who have less than zero amounts of self-awareness, but this from Secretary Antony Blinken about ‘zero tolerance’ for female genital mutilation may be the worst yet considering he’s part of an administration that believes it’s a GOOD thing for minor females to mutilate their genitals to swap genders.

In America.

Maybe read the room, Antony.

Just a little.

On International Day of Zero Tolerance for Female Genital Mutilation, the U.S. condemns the practice of female genital mutilation and cutting as a form of #GBV and a human rights abuse, rooted in gender inequality. We stand with survivors in calling for an end to FGM/C. #EndFGM — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) February 6, 2023

Antony … dude, start with your own administration.

No words.

Luckily, plenty of other people had plenty.

So it’s only bad when Muslims do it in foreign countries? But it’s glorified when done by “gender surgeons” in OUR OWN COUNTRY? Wow, it’s no wonder the world doesn’t take us seriously anymore — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) February 7, 2023

What she said.

Unless it's done in American children's hospitals for tens of thousands of dollars in profit and a lifetime of hormone drugs for even more profit, right? — Lucian (@lucianwords) February 7, 2023

Seeing a theme here.

Too bad the idjit writing tweets for Antony wasn’t bright enough to see it as well.

Seriously? Are you including the mutilation of minor girls with transient body dysmorphia? That you have done nothing to prevent and probably have encouraged it? — TheShipWhoSang (@Alice111888) February 7, 2023

It's ok to get children mutilated in the states though right? Jack them up on irreversible hormone blockers? You stand for absolutely nothing but your bank account. — Syzmon Thomas (@ThomasSzymon) February 7, 2023

Zero tolerance and stuff.

I agree. Time to shut down the female mutilation doctors masquerading as "gender affirming physicians"! Female genital mutilation must stop at home as well. — ArchLobster 🇪🇨 🇺🇸 (@ArchLobster) February 6, 2023

Amen!

Why do you hate the Trans community? — 🎅 Comfortably Christmas Szn Boomer 🎄 (@comfyboomer) February 7, 2023

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Do you realize the mixed signals America is giving the world here? You can’t do Muslim FGM but you can do Transgender FGM. Seems to be religious discrimination and Islamophobia here tbh. — Terry Schilling 🇺🇸 (@Schilling1776) February 7, 2023

Fair point. It’s ok for females to have their genitals mutilated in America but not Muslims?

Interesting.

But you think that's ok in the US. — Peasant H (@c_gt1982) February 6, 2023

Haven’t Democrats told us that Female Genital Mutilation is supposed to be called Gender Affirming Care now? — Tom (@MIwolverine10) February 7, 2023

There it is.

But minor girls and boys getting top and bottom surgeries in the U.S. is ok? Right? — Brick Suit (@Brick_Suit) February 7, 2023

Unless it’s done in children’s hospitals to girls who think they are boys. — Billboard Chris 🇨🇦🇺🇸 (@BillboardChris) February 6, 2023

So, there’s two genders then? — Kev (@I98AMSO) February 7, 2023

WHO KNEW Antony was a biologist!?

In America, we call it “gender affirming care.” — Susie (@SoCalSister22) February 7, 2023

Zero. Self-awareness.

Maybe less than zero.

Told you guys.

***

Related:

Gun-grabber SCHOOLED in a big way claiming there’s no ‘legal basis’ for Americans to carry permit-less

Andrea Mitchell DARES cover Biden’s big balloon bugaboo and the Left just can’t DEEEAL

Dana Loesch DROPS ‘z-lister’ journo who threatened parents with mass murder and it’s GLORIOUS

***

Join us in the fight. Become a Twitchy VIP member today and use promo code SAVEAMERICA to receive a 40% discount on your membership