We read a LOT of tweets from people who have less than zero amounts of self-awareness, but this from Secretary Antony Blinken about ‘zero tolerance’ for female genital mutilation may be the worst yet considering he’s part of an administration that believes it’s a GOOD thing for minor females to mutilate their genitals to swap genders.

In America.

Maybe read the room, Antony.

Just a little.

Antony … dude, start with your own administration.

***

