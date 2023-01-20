Poor little Eric Swalwell. Nobody takes him seriously … except maybe Fang.

He’s been throwing a weeks-long temper tantrum ever since Kevin McCarthy was honest about why he kicked ol’ Swalwell off his committee. McCarthy didn’t pretend there shouldn’t be concern around Eric’s connection with a Chinese spy like Nancy did, and Eric is just not handling it well, like, at all.

Take for example this little nugget where Eric wants to blame Trump for Democrat spending.

We can’t even make this level of stupid up:

Your “child” is Donald Trump. We are extending the debt ceiling to pay the debts he racked up. https://t.co/3LTRLCw42F — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) January 20, 2023

Eric does know most people understand how this works and that Trump has had nothing to do with the gross amount of spending under Biden, yes? Trump didn’t send billions to Ukraine, Trump didn’t push through a repugnant, abhorrent, overreaching omnibus spending bill …

No, Democrats did that.

Biden did that.

Heck, NANCY did that, and Eric helped.

He hasn’t been in office in three years you CCP dork. — Just Evan™ (@EvanPrinciple) January 20, 2023

Close but yes, he’s been out quite a while.

You meant to say the debts your party racked up Eric. But keep spewing ChiCom propaganda. — the camopapa who laughs… (@camopapa0410) January 20, 2023

$1.7 trillion package and billions to Ukraine for more proxy wars is all on you… — Bryan McNally (@BryanDMcNally) January 20, 2023

BUT TRUUUUUUMP.

Who authorizes the budget, the Executive or Legislature? Maybe lets look at what Nancy Pelosi has been doing for the last couple years. — JustMeTom (@thomashourigan3) January 20, 2023

Did you know Obama racked up more debt than all former presidents COMBINED? Oh yeah. Crybaby who retweets stupidity but doesn’t notify law enforcement. You really are a petulant crybaby — Kieran (@photosbykieran) January 20, 2023

Hey now, this is an insult to petulant crybabies everywhere.

Name the spending you voted against, please. — Emily Wellman (@ElectaWing) January 20, 2023

He can’t.

Donkey, keep laundering money for #pedopete — NC Momma (@KettleCorn1234) January 20, 2023

Donkey.

That just fits.

