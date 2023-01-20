Poor little Eric Swalwell. Nobody takes him seriously … except maybe Fang.

He’s been throwing a weeks-long temper tantrum ever since Kevin McCarthy was honest about why he kicked ol’ Swalwell off his committee. McCarthy didn’t pretend there shouldn’t be concern around Eric’s connection with a Chinese spy like Nancy did, and Eric is just not handling it well, like, at all.

Take for example this little nugget where Eric wants to blame Trump for Democrat spending.

We can’t even make this level of stupid up:

Eric does know most people understand how this works and that Trump has had nothing to do with the gross amount of spending under Biden, yes? Trump didn’t send billions to Ukraine, Trump didn’t push through a repugnant, abhorrent, overreaching omnibus spending bill …

No, Democrats did that.

Biden did that.

Heck, NANCY did that, and Eric helped.

Trending

Close but yes, he’s been out quite a while.

BUT TRUUUUUUMP.

Hey now, this is an insult to petulant crybabies everywhere.

He can’t.

Donkey.

That just fits.

***

Related:

Joy Behar’s response to Alec Baldwin charges in shooting death even DUMBER than you’d expect (watch)

Carol Roth destroys ‘lazy term’ woke while explaining the REAL evils of ESG in 1 perfect tweet

Tucker Carlson’s DEEP-STATE dive on what happened with Nixon and the CIA a DAMNING must-watch

***

Join us in the fight. Become a Twitchy VIP member today and use promo code SAVEAMERICA to receive a 40% discount on your membership

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: debtEric SwalwellKevin McCarthyTrump