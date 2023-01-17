Peter Strzok basically became ‘famous’ for having an affair with a fellow agent while texting about how they would stop Trump from becoming president. Yeah, that’s probably not the best way to make a name for yourself yet here we are.

And heck, the troglodytes on the Left who still think the Russian collusion hoax was REAL seem to like what he tweets so there’s that.

Sort of like being King of the Dipsticks.

Using a WaPo article to discredit #TwitterFiles? C’mon man.

Congress found “tech platforms—especially Twitter—failed to heed their own employees’ warnings about violent rhetoric on their platforms and bent their rules to avoid penalizing conservatives, particularly then-president Trump, out of fear of reprisals.”https://t.co/iTrWsCGV1x — Pete Strzok (@petestrzok) January 17, 2023

Is he high? No wait.

Are THEY high?

All anyone would have had to do was spend a day on Twitter and the obvious bias against conservative voices would easily be seen front and center.

He continued:

So wait, “the Twitter Files” aren’t on the up and up? pic.twitter.com/68sTW9fu9d — Pete Strzok (@petestrzok) January 17, 2023

Employees of the platforms.

Wonder if they’re talking about the ones who were FIRED.

We’ve seen the emails, Peter.

FFS.

I'm suprised anyone believes a thing you say, but look at all these folks.

They probably still believe Trump paid hookers to pee on a bed. — RichardDinGV (@RichardDinGV) January 17, 2023

The lemmings on Peter’s thread make Peter look like a genius.

Scary.

Yeah special treatment like banning a sitting president lmao. No one who is capable of thinking logically buys this. — This Is MK-Ultra (@this_mk) January 17, 2023

BUT WAPO SAID SO.

So wait, “Peter Strzok is still lying” — Francien Verhoeven (@FrancienHey) January 17, 2023

Let’s not pretend he’s ever really stopped.

***

Related:

Little Adam Kinzinger shaming GOP for not wanting to take on more debt to PAY the debt goes SO wrong

Young Turks tool John Iadarola learns the HARD way telling the Right to STFU on MLK Day is a BAD idea

John Fugelsang tries weaseling his way out of false MLK claim in heated back and forth (he fails)

***

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!