Peter Strzok basically became ‘famous’ for having an affair with a fellow agent while texting about how they would stop Trump from becoming president. Yeah, that’s probably not the best way to make a name for yourself yet here we are.

And heck, the troglodytes on the Left who still think the Russian collusion hoax was REAL seem to like what he tweets so there’s that.

Sort of like being King of the Dipsticks.

Using a WaPo article to discredit #TwitterFiles? C’mon man.

Is he high? No wait.

Are THEY high?

All anyone would have had to do was spend a day on Twitter and the obvious bias against conservative voices would easily be seen front and center.

He continued:

Employees of the platforms.

Wonder if they’re talking about the ones who were FIRED.

We’ve seen the emails, Peter.

FFS.

The lemmings on Peter’s thread make Peter look like a genius.

Scary.

BUT WAPO SAID SO.

Let’s not pretend he’s ever really stopped.

