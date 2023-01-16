Nothing says Martin Luther King Jr. Day like some white Leftist lecturing right-wing politicians about how they’re bad for repeating one of his more famous quotes. Earlier we wrote about PragerU calling out the whiteness in wokeness …

It’s almost as if Judd was trying to prove them right.

Note, we could not bring ourselves to include Judd’s whole thread because trust us, it doesn’t get any better from these first few tweets. If you like reading the stupidest of stupid feel free to check him out on Twitter to see the whole thing.

In the meantime:

No way, REALLY?!

What?

That’s not what the GOP insists but whatever makes Judd feel better about being an evil white guy.

Keep going.

Falsify his legacy …

K.

Again, ok white guy.

We told you, we just couldn’t bring ourselves to include the entire thread.

David Harsanyi was good enough to read it not once, not twice, but THREE TIMES … and his take is definitely worth including.

What he said.

But of course, David said it much smarter than we did.

It really does.

While trashing the Right …

Yup, that’s exactly what Judd tried to do.

***

***

