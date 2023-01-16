Nothing says Martin Luther King Jr. Day like some white Leftist lecturing right-wing politicians about how they’re bad for repeating one of his more famous quotes. Earlier we wrote about PragerU calling out the whiteness in wokeness …

It’s almost as if Judd was trying to prove them right.

Note, we could not bring ourselves to include Judd’s whole thread because trust us, it doesn’t get any better from these first few tweets. If you like reading the stupidest of stupid feel free to check him out on Twitter to see the whole thing.

In the meantime:

1. Pretty much every right-wing politician will mark MLK Day with the same quote, stripped of all context REMINDER: MLK SAID MORE THAN 35 WORDS — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) January 16, 2023

No way, REALLY?!

2. Yes, MLK said "I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character." But that doesn't mean MLK thought we should IGNORE race, as the modern GOP insists — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) January 16, 2023

What?

That’s not what the GOP insists but whatever makes Judd feel better about being an evil white guy.

Keep going.

3. Conservatives today are not required to agree with King and his ideals. But they should not falsify his legacy on the holiday that marks his birth or any other day. — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) January 16, 2023

Falsify his legacy …

K.

4. To put it simply: King spoke frequently about racial inequality and the obligation to address racial injustice. King's "dream" of a society where people could be judged on the "content of their character" was conditioned on economic justice for Black Americans. — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) January 16, 2023

Again, ok white guy.

We told you, we just couldn’t bring ourselves to include the entire thread.

David Harsanyi was good enough to read it not once, not twice, but THREE TIMES … and his take is definitely worth including.

I've read the thread 3x and I can't any quote undermining the notion that MLK's dream was an America where ppl were judged not by the "color of their skin but by the content of their character." Legum seems to think MLK's criticism of racism is itself a form of identitarianism. https://t.co/IJGZSYtbsr — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) January 16, 2023

Of course, the entire thread is a giant strawman. Because the argument isn't that we should IGNORE race, or the history of race, but rather that the ideal is that people should not be judged — legally and societally — by their immutable qualities, but rather by their deeds. — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) January 16, 2023

What he said.

But of course, David said it much smarter than we did.

It says a lot about the modern left that they're annoyed by this ideal. — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) January 16, 2023

It really does.

And maybe MLK changed his views on the matter later; I'm certainly no expert. But nothing in that thread proves people are misleading you by repeating his most famous quote. It just seems like the quote is inconvenient for those obsessed with race. — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) January 16, 2023

Legum intimates that conservatives are the ones who don't "agree with King and his ideals" … because they are *quoting him verbatim.* 'Ackchyually, MLK did want people judged by the color of their skin!' says amateur historian. — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) January 16, 2023

Judd: "How can I make MLK Day about *my* politics?" — Definitely Not Taylor (@Taysway2A) January 16, 2023

While trashing the Right …

Yup, that’s exactly what Judd tried to do.

***

