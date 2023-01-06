Terrorism. Really?

Not fascism?

Color us shocked that Amanda Marcotte didn’t take this lame opportunity to somehow accuse Republicans of being LITERALLY HITLER for actually fighting it out on the House floor and not just ‘crowning’ someone Speaker.

Maybe we shouldn’t giver her any ideas because this thread is already one of the dumbest things we’ve seen today.

Morning! On the two year anniversary of January 6, I offer an analysis of how the Republican Speaker fight is likely encouraging more domestic terrorism. https://t.co/jVkuELRR75 — Amanda Marcotte (@AmandaMarcotte) January 6, 2023

Morning!

This is stupid.

Keep going though. Hey, we had to so you do too.

McCarthy and the Trolling Twenty may disagree on procedural stuff, but on the domestic terrorism-friendly items, they are in fierce agreement. The message sent to right wing radicals: The GOP supports you if you commit violence. pic.twitter.com/HCx7nOnZnT — Amanda Marcotte (@AmandaMarcotte) January 6, 2023

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

THEY’RE ALL TERRORISTS! REEEEEE!

The showy removal of the House metal detectors couldn't read more as an invitation to mass shooters that Congress is a soft target. pic.twitter.com/ErNq1pbteh — Amanda Marcotte (@AmandaMarcotte) January 6, 2023

Or, you know, the showy removal of the House metal detectors is a reminder that it is, has been, and always WILL BE the People’s House.

Other items are (so far) less cinematic, but just as dangerous. McCarthy agreed to a rule that would let Republicans terminate the salaries of anyone investigating domestic terrorism. Also: A committee designed to romanticize terrorists as "victims" of the FBI. pic.twitter.com/aArceWVGZQ — Amanda Marcotte (@AmandaMarcotte) January 6, 2023

As @MattGertz told Salon, the proposed committee exists for no other reason than to reframe prosecution of right wing terrorists and insurrectionists as illegitimate. And thereby to frame terrorists and insurrectionists as heroes. pic.twitter.com/3OJbYJca1v — Amanda Marcotte (@AmandaMarcotte) January 6, 2023

Don’t you love how she sees people she disagrees with as guilty before innocent?

As @MelissaRyan reminded Salon, McCarthy embraces such tactics after the attempted murder/kidnapping of Nancy Pelosi and her husband. It sends a clear signal to terrorists that the GOP leader doesn't care if they target his colleagues. (Or him and his staff.) pic.twitter.com/2CK7RAo9Y1 — Amanda Marcotte (@AmandaMarcotte) January 6, 2023

If we rolled our eyes any further back in our heads we’d be able to see DC from our office.

My article today is analysis, not opinion. But here on Twitter, I would like to add that this is all the more reason for Democrats to hold strong against a McCarthy Speakership. He immediately gave violence-promoting insurrectionists everything they want. He's dangerous. — Amanda Marcotte (@AmandaMarcotte) January 6, 2023

No.

It’s opinion.

She’s using ‘analysis’ to prove her opinion.

Also, thanks to @DavidNeiwert for pointing out to Salon that the metal detector drama from Republicans echoes Trump's demands that metal detectors be removed on January 6. And we know why he wanted that to happen. pic.twitter.com/RsYGAyTgWI — Amanda Marcotte (@AmandaMarcotte) January 6, 2023

Oh FFS.

These people.

I've found the worst take on the Speaker stalemate. pic.twitter.com/VVwCyzIfLG — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) January 6, 2023

Yeah, this is pretty damn stupid.

Even for her.

Not yet.

Wait until they tie it to global warming — Yule-Wu1f (@Wu1f_603) January 6, 2023

Do NOT give them any ideas.

ah, Amanda. How I've missed her brand of crazy. — Mr Bo Da Cat (@MrBoDaCat) January 6, 2023

Missed it.

Really?

Wait a little bit and you will hear how it leads to more climate change danger! — Bryan Beatty (@BryanB8) January 6, 2023

If I didn’t know better, I’d say this was plagiarized from The Babylon Bee — Andrew Tavani (@andrewtavani) January 6, 2023

Nah, it wouldn’t be quite as funny because The Babylon Bee would be JOKING.

***

***

