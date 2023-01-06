We’d ask what happened to Prince Harry but we all know what happened.

Heck, he says as much answering this question … talking about his relationship with Meghan.

Harry seems to think he was bigoted before he met her.

Watch this ridiculousness.

I was probably bigoted before the relationship with Meghan …

What?

What sort of wife is ok with her husband not only thinking this lowly of himself BUT going on national television and showing the WORLD that he has officially placed his nards in her purse? Shame on her and shame on him.

It’s painful.

Fair. They seem to have that effect on a lot of people in America and around the world.

But he just wants to be left alone ya’ know.

Just like his wife, Meghan.

Self-hating men.

Yup.

And destroying his legacy in the process.

