We’d ask what happened to Prince Harry but we all know what happened.

Heck, he says as much answering this question … talking about his relationship with Meghan.

Harry seems to think he was bigoted before he met her.

Watch this ridiculousness.

Prince Harry tells @andersoncooper, "I was probably bigoted before the relationship with Meghan." See the interview, Sunday on 60 Minutes. https://t.co/5XclKEFFVY pic.twitter.com/ALdU3golBB — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) January 5, 2023

I was probably bigoted before the relationship with Meghan …

What?

What sort of wife is ok with her husband not only thinking this lowly of himself BUT going on national television and showing the WORLD that he has officially placed his nards in her purse? Shame on her and shame on him.

This is so stupid & cringeworthy. Do you think people just weep for the poor, pitiful Prince? I bet his book flops, like your ratings — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) January 6, 2023

It’s painful.

They both make me 🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮 — ZFG (@zfg_007) January 6, 2023

Fair. They seem to have that effect on a lot of people in America and around the world.

He’s going to keep talking and whining forever, isn’t he? — There’s No “I” in Teamocil (@marylanestrow) January 6, 2023

But he just wants to be left alone ya’ know.

Just like his wife, Meghan.

Him and Will Smith should start a support group. Never seen anything like it… — Heidi J Costa (@HeidiJ67) January 6, 2023

Self-hating men.

Yup.

Has anyone told him "Nobody likes a crybaby"? Dude! You won the genetic lottery and all you can do is trash your family? Poor baby! — TheOpinant (@OpinantThe) January 5, 2023

Won the genetic lottery and is complaining lol We are never happy 🤣 — Hellen Benavides (@HellenBenavides) January 6, 2023

Pumping his brand and making millions. — Rob Mitchell (@RobMitc60948062) January 6, 2023

And destroying his legacy in the process.

***

***

