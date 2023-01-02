Championing the mutilation of kids. Let’s hear it for California Democrats. We’d ask what sort of state puts together and passes legislation like this but we’ve been watching California turn into a dump of gross and awful for decades now, so we’re sadly not surprised by this.

And they wonder why we keep calling them groomers?

Senator Scott Wiener authored the bill – he’s super psyched that his state will offer ‘refuge’ … he even called California a beacon of hope.

Yeah, we rolled our eyes as well. A lot.

This is just creepy as Hell.

Where are LGBTQ people being criminalized? Which red states? And why does he keep insisting people who oppose children mutilating their bodies are somehow anti-gay? It’s such a lazy and ignorant argument.

Oh, by the way, he was honored to author it.

Didn’t go over so hot … c’mon, you knew that was coming.

Ahem.

Of course, Wiener didn’t go into detail about the bill and how much darker it really is:

Yikes.

Something like that.

It’s gross and weird.

Seeing that on his tweets A LOT.

Almost as if there’s a theme.

