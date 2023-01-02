Championing the mutilation of kids. Let’s hear it for California Democrats. We’d ask what sort of state puts together and passes legislation like this but we’ve been watching California turn into a dump of gross and awful for decades now, so we’re sadly not surprised by this.

And they wonder why we keep calling them groomers?

Senator Scott Wiener authored the bill – he’s super psyched that his state will offer ‘refuge’ … he even called California a beacon of hope.

Yeah, we rolled our eyes as well. A lot.

This is just creepy as Hell.

Tonight at midnight, SB 107 goes into effect & California officially becomes a state of refuge for trans kids & their families. As red states pursue 100s of laws criminalizing LGBTQ people — with incitement to violence all too common — CA stands strong as a beacon of hope. — Senator Scott Wiener (@Scott_Wiener) December 31, 2022

Where are LGBTQ people being criminalized? Which red states? And why does he keep insisting people who oppose children mutilating their bodies are somehow anti-gay? It’s such a lazy and ignorant argument.

Oh, by the way, he was honored to author it.

More details on SB 107, which I had the honor of authoring: https://t.co/WOklCd9xI3 — Senator Scott Wiener (@Scott_Wiener) December 31, 2022

Didn’t go over so hot … c’mon, you knew that was coming.

Ok groomer. — Ryan Petty (@rpetty) January 1, 2023

Ahem.

Of course, Wiener didn’t go into detail about the bill and how much darker it really is:

The law is much darker than they let on. California is now a sanctuary state for those charged with mutilating children. https://t.co/XbpBKtufXs pic.twitter.com/3tlkg2WaLN — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) December 31, 2022

Yikes.

CA has morphed from the Golden State to the Groomer State — Jonathan Schafer (@jschaf01) January 1, 2023

You are evil. — Becky Yvarra (@yvarra7) December 31, 2022

Something like that.

This Bill should be condemned by all. — LasVegasLotus🪷 (@LasVegasLotus) December 31, 2022

You are an extremely harmful person. — Mike the Mike (@MiketheMike17) December 31, 2022

Why do you want to mutilate children so badly, Scott? — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) January 1, 2023

It’s gross and weird.

Ok groomer. — Emerald Robinson ✝️ (@EmeraldRobinson) December 31, 2022

Seeing that on his tweets A LOT.

Almost as if there’s a theme.

***

***

