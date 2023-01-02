Poor Little Adam Kinzinger. Not only did Democrats gerrymander him out of his seat (even though he’s been pandering to them for years now), but the guy he did it all to destroy isn’t even getting subpoenaed now. Womp womp. Oh, we get it, Little Adam is just trying to save face since he completely destroyed his credibility and career but eh … when Raw Story is covering you and you’re supposedly a Republican?

Not a good sign, bro, like at all.

Maybe he’d feel better if he just put a D by his little name and stopped pretending.

From RawStory:

GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger is calling on the Justice Department to prosecute former President Donald Trump, telling CNN that if his role in the January 6 Capitol riot is not considered a crime, then “I don’t know what is.”

Kinzinger, who is a member of the Jan. 6 committee, made his comments after the committee released its final report and recommended that Trump be prosecuted for conspiracy to defraud the US, conspiracy to make false statements, obstruction of an official proceeding, and inciting an insurrection.

“If a president can incite an insurrection and not be held accountable, then really there’s no limit to what a president can do or can’t do,” Kinzinger said.

“If he is not guilty of a crime, then I frankly fear for the future of this country,” he said.

Guess Little Adam doesn’t know what a crime is.

Have to end this piece by highlighting Adam attacking Kevin McCarthy this morning, calling HIM weak.

We guess if anyone is an expert on being weak it’s Little Adam Kinzinger.

***

