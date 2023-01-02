Poor Little Adam Kinzinger. Not only did Democrats gerrymander him out of his seat (even though he’s been pandering to them for years now), but the guy he did it all to destroy isn’t even getting subpoenaed now. Womp womp. Oh, we get it, Little Adam is just trying to save face since he completely destroyed his credibility and career but eh … when Raw Story is covering you and you’re supposedly a Republican?

Not a good sign, bro, like at all.

Maybe he’d feel better if he just put a D by his little name and stopped pretending.

Adam Kinzinger: If Trump's role in Jan. 6 isn't considered a crime, 'I don't know what is' https://t.co/eLbOmhT4rt — Raw Story (@RawStory) January 2, 2023

From RawStory:

GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger is calling on the Justice Department to prosecute former President Donald Trump, telling CNN that if his role in the January 6 Capitol riot is not considered a crime, then “I don’t know what is.” Kinzinger, who is a member of the Jan. 6 committee, made his comments after the committee released its final report and recommended that Trump be prosecuted for conspiracy to defraud the US, conspiracy to make false statements, obstruction of an official proceeding, and inciting an insurrection. “If a president can incite an insurrection and not be held accountable, then really there’s no limit to what a president can do or can’t do,” Kinzinger said. “If he is not guilty of a crime, then I frankly fear for the future of this country,” he said.

Guess Little Adam doesn’t know what a crime is.

He’s trending right now …

Adam Kinzinger is only trending because people are celebrating his time being over in congress. 🤣🤣🤣 — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) January 2, 2023

HA!

Guess what? Adam Kinzinger and Liz Cheney will be unemployed in about 24 hours! — Lavern Spicer 🇺🇸 (@lavern_spicer) December 30, 2022

Adam Kinzinger and Liz Cheney are gone from Congress on Tuesday. That’s worth celebrating. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) January 1, 2023

It really is.

Kinzinger…Prepares for life after Congress. pic.twitter.com/IMFOTpcqHi — Crown of Thorns (@Crownof47888285) January 2, 2023

And nooooow, we’re dead.

Have to end this piece by highlighting Adam attacking Kevin McCarthy this morning, calling HIM weak.

Absolutely weak. The very first thing the presumed new speaker does is absolutely collapse to the legislative terrorists. Unfortunately no normal members will do anything but smile and vote for Kevin, then wonder how the crazies got so much power. https://t.co/s8DWsAcjcH — Adam Kinzinger #fella (@AdamKinzinger) January 2, 2023

We guess if anyone is an expert on being weak it’s Little Adam Kinzinger.

***

***

