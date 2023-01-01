Dearest, most rad, totally cool, fantastic, brilliant, beautiful, super awesome readers …

via GIPHY

I’m so glad you’re here with us as we welcome 2023. From our tried and true Twitchy diehards to our newbies who aren’t sure what they’ve gotten themselves into BUT think they like it, truly grateful for each and every one of you. Except for that one guy, he knows who he is and he can take a long walk off a short pier. *shakes fist*

All kidding aside, I can’t help but feel like we’re all in this together, and every time you read one of our articles or sign up for a VIP membership, you help us keep on keepin’ on. You’re doing your part to ‘own the libs’ (they get SO mad when you say that), to point and laugh while finding some sanity in a seemingly insane world. Oh sure, I’m a little out there myself, but there are days where even I sit back and think to myself, ‘Ok meteor. Do your worst. From Biden to Hollywood to Big Tech to the FBI to toads in Congress, things are NUTTIER than a squirrel’s BM, and if we can’t find a way to laugh about it, it can all seem so much bigger and scarier than it has to be.

My grandmother-in-law used to say, ‘Keep your sense of humor and stay out of jail,’ and really that mantra works for all of us every day in this thing called life. I mean duh, staying out of jail seems like a no-brainer (unless you’re Michael Avenatti *snort*), but I don’t think people always realize how valuable a sense of humor really is. A good, true, belly-laugh is sometimes all I need to keep my chin up, to keep going, to keep writing IN CAPITAL LETTERS TO ANNOY MY HATERS, and to keep in the fight. Sure, inflation is ridiculous and even I worry about what that will mean for my kids BUT OMG LOOK at how stupid Biden was in this video …

In my mind, this is what Twitchy is all about.

Yes, we cover the news and yes we try and break things when we can, but we try and do it in a way that hopefully makes you think … and laugh.

Again, thank you for all you do for us here at Twitchy.

Happy 2023!

Sam J. aka @Politibunny

***

Related:

Elon Musk perfectly OWNS Brianna Wu after she tries shaming him over his New Year’s tweet and BAHAHA

Mira Sorvino melts down into pool of Leftist NUTTERY babbling about ‘hideous wrongs of our nation’

Adam Kinzinger DEFENSIVE over Ray Epps and House GOP investigating his role in J6 … gosh, wonder why

***

Editor’s Note:

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership