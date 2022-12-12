They’re all mad at Elon Musk because he’s taken their echo chamber away.

That’s all we can figure as we watch Lefty, Liberal, Progressive, and Democrat Twitter lose their freakin’ minds more and more every day. Pretty sure nobody can quite out-crazy Alexander Vindman when it comes to Musk (dude is a dumpster fire filled with hot messes of other dumpster fires), but Keith Olbermann seems to be giving it his best shot.

Maybe he’s seen the attention the Pillsbury Doughboy has been getting for throwing fits over Musk and thought maybe he’d get the same amount of attention.

Not quite, BUT close.

Should we post all of the pics of Ghislaine with the Clintons?

We should?

Oh, why not, it’s almost Christmas:

Oops. Close enough to her to invite her to a fairly exclusive wedding.

Ahem.

Let’s not pretend Keith really ‘cares’ about anything.

Did we mention he advocated for former employee and alleged creep Yoel Roth to sue Musk … for sharing Roth’s PhD thesis?

Hey, we said he melted down, we didn’t say he was smart.

Did Keith even READ the thesis? Yikes.

Oh, he ALSO called for the government to investigate Musk … ROFL.

Yeah, not quite as bad as Vindman BUT close.

Then again, to be completely fair to Keith, he was losing it long before we even really knew who Vindman was …

Tough call.

***

***

