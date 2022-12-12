They’re all mad at Elon Musk because he’s taken their echo chamber away.

That’s all we can figure as we watch Lefty, Liberal, Progressive, and Democrat Twitter lose their freakin’ minds more and more every day. Pretty sure nobody can quite out-crazy Alexander Vindman when it comes to Musk (dude is a dumpster fire filled with hot messes of other dumpster fires), but Keith Olbermann seems to be giving it his best shot.

Maybe he’s seen the attention the Pillsbury Doughboy has been getting for throwing fits over Musk and thought maybe he’d get the same amount of attention.

Not quite, BUT close.

Hey look what they found in the "Twitter Files" pic.twitter.com/j5LKi5Jibd — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) December 11, 2022

Should we post all of the pics of Ghislaine with the Clintons?

We should?

Oh, why not, it’s almost Christmas:

Hey look what they found in the "Twitter Files" pic.twitter.com/uoxC4AR194 — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) December 11, 2022

Oops. Close enough to her to invite her to a fairly exclusive wedding.

Ahem.

Weird that you only act like its a big deal in this picture. Yet you don't care at all about any of the people she trafficked children to — Dr. Bryan (@Dr_Bry_So_Fly) December 12, 2022

Let’s not pretend Keith really ‘cares’ about anything.

Did we mention he advocated for former employee and alleged creep Yoel Roth to sue Musk … for sharing Roth’s PhD thesis?

Hey, we said he melted down, we didn’t say he was smart.

Now, @elonmusk is slandering his former employee. That's not what this says and Musk knows it. Sue him. Sue him until he's wading knee deep in lawsuits. https://t.co/2JQD6jgCuX — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) December 10, 2022

Did Keith even READ the thesis? Yikes.

Oh, he ALSO called for the government to investigate Musk … ROFL.

It's time for Senate hearings into what scheme @elonmusk is up to, what terrorist or foreign influence is involved, and what can be done to remove this public medium from his malign control. pic.twitter.com/OyBYFv1XUA — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) December 10, 2022

Yeah, not quite as bad as Vindman BUT close.

His “scheme” is to expose government corruption. Do you support government corruption? Because it sure sounds like you support government corruption. — Some Welder 🇺🇸 (@SomeWelder) December 10, 2022

Is this a serious tweet? — 🇺🇸🤟🏻 (@esoryelsnya) December 10, 2022

Then again, to be completely fair to Keith, he was losing it long before we even really knew who Vindman was …

Tough call.

***

Related:

Alexander Vindman just freakin’ LOSES it (again) in BIZARRE multi-tweet meltdown over Elon Musk

Soledad O’Brien’s VAPID dig at Kyle Rittenhouse about accountability goes SO very wrong

Ian Bremmer tries deleting ugly tweet mocking Elon Musk for having Asperger’s (but we got it)

***

Editor’s Note:

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!