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Gavin Newsom Given Some Breaking News After His Rant About Redistricting (Guess What He Did NOT Mention)

Doug P. | 8:48 AM on May 08, 2026
AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez

The Democrats still don't seem to understand exactly what they started, but they sure are having fits about red state redistricting.

That includes California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who had this to say about the epic backfire the Dems have brought upon themselves: 

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If Newsom runs for president we'll wait and see how fast he tries to pretend he never called them "confederate states" when he's campaigning there, but for now the reality check for Newsom on what's happening in Tennessee is pretty simple: 

Hope that helps, governor.

Newsom didn't mention this one: 

Of course not! Because that's "D"ifferent. So is this:

The Democrats are fighting for segretation... again. 

*****

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic insanity (looking at you, Gavin). 

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

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