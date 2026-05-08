Gavin Newsom Given Some Breaking News After His Rant About Redistricting (Guess What He Did NOT Mention)

The Democrats still don't seem to understand exactly what they started, but they sure are having fits about red state redistricting.

That includes California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who had this to say about the epic backfire the Dems have brought upon themselves:

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Confederate states are rushing through rigged maps to erase Black districts off the map.



If this doesn’t make you angry, it should. pic.twitter.com/5hsqH9osnw — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) May 8, 2026

If Newsom runs for president we'll wait and see how fast he tries to pretend he never called them "confederate states" when he's campaigning there, but for now the reality check for Newsom on what's happening in Tennessee is pretty simple:

They are unconstitutional.



Maybe you didn't hear the news. https://t.co/51rcKuuuPG — Shipwreckedcrew (@shipwreckedcrew) May 8, 2026

The Constitution prohibits racial gerrymandering — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) May 8, 2026

Hope that helps, governor.

Newsom didn't mention this one:

Notice he’s not talking about the “confederate” state of Virginia eliminating a black district to give Democrats an advantage. https://t.co/LazQjlMsHm — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) May 8, 2026

Of course not! Because that's "D"ifferent. So is this:

Since when are states supposed to have “black districts”? https://t.co/rqMSx27XHJ — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) May 8, 2026

The Democrats are fighting for segretation... again.

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Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic insanity (looking at you, Gavin).

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