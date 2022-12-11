So John Dean, a Nixon guy known for trying to cover up Watergate, wants Elon Musk sued for ‘ruining Twitter.’

Alrighty then.

Ummm … what?

Ruined Twitter. By doing what? Stopping the suppression of people? Removing the bias? DISENGAGING FROM THE GOVERNMENT?

C’mon man.

Oops.

Yeah, about that.

Hey, we know some pretty kick-butt 80-year-olds who read Twitchy.

Does that count?

Poor lil fella.

What they’re complaining about is losing their echo chamber. Losing their guaranteed laugh tracks. It’s too hard to actually debate and dialogue with people they disagree with, so they’re mad now.

We almost feel sorry for them since Twitter pretty much gave them all a seriously false sense of self-worth.

Almost.

CRAZY, right?

Don’t like it, build your own Twitter. That’s what they’ve been yelling at Right-wingers for decades now.

Maybe they should take their own advice.

LeArN tO cOdE.

***

***

Editor’s Note:

