So John Dean, a Nixon guy known for trying to cover up Watergate, wants Elon Musk sued for ‘ruining Twitter.’

Alrighty then.

I am looking for a lawyer/law firm that will file a class action against Musk. For many of us who were here long before he arrived he has ruined Twitter in too many ways to explain in a tweet! — John W. Dean (@JohnWDean) December 11, 2022

Ummm … what?

Ruined Twitter. By doing what? Stopping the suppression of people? Removing the bias? DISENGAGING FROM THE GOVERNMENT?

C’mon man.

I’m sorry this is happening to you — Ron Coleman (@RonColeman) December 11, 2022

I agree. I can’t sleep at night. It’s the most trauma I’ve endured since January 6th. The two darkest events in US History. — David Giglio (@DavidGiglioCA) December 11, 2022

Cool. We look forward to your lawsuit asking the Supreme Court to overturn the First Amendment. It should be fascinating to hear your reasoning. — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) December 11, 2022

Aren’t you a lawyer? Oh…oh, that’s right. The disbarment thing. Sorry, man. — Sean Bannion (@SeanBannion) December 11, 2022

Oops.

Yeah, about that.

I heard Mastodon still has room for new people. It would be terrible for us to lose you, but if you must go to be happy, we will all understand. Tragic though it may be….or something. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) December 11, 2022

You: “Hello Mr. Lawyer, I’d like to file a lawsuit against Mr. Musk for refusing to silence the opinions I don’t agree with.” 🙄😂 — 𝐁𝐞𝐭𝐡 (@Beth2point0_) December 11, 2022

“I wasn’t silenced before musk took over but now the truth is out, I want to sue b/c I have NOTHING to do with this except wishing conservatives were still silenced, so I’m a mad Karen”

This. Is. CNN. — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) December 11, 2022

Wait…I thought “private companies” can do what they want? And from what I remember, if you don’t like it, you should go write your own Twitter. So learn to code. — Neil Axelrod 🇺🇸 (@NeilAxelrod) December 11, 2022

Um, you have no case — Shay Patrick Cormac (@ShayCormac_1) December 11, 2022

The guy's 84, I'm amazed he's on twitter. — David Wendell (@IAmDavidWendell) December 11, 2022

Hey, we know some pretty kick-butt 80-year-olds who read Twitchy.

Does that count?

Free speech is scary. It will be ok. You will survive. pic.twitter.com/tVzcfOxnOD — Code of Vets ™ (@codeofvets) December 11, 2022

Poor lil fella.

Say basically you just want to take your crying to court and spend more money than you would win in any settlement that would fail per the constitution. You’re a bright bunch — Madison (@Madisontx76) December 11, 2022

What they’re complaining about is losing their echo chamber. Losing their guaranteed laugh tracks. It’s too hard to actually debate and dialogue with people they disagree with, so they’re mad now.

We almost feel sorry for them since Twitter pretty much gave them all a seriously false sense of self-worth.

Almost.

Can you really sue the new owner of a company for changing the product that they produce? If that's true, I'd like to talk about suing a host of companies who have made changes that I don't particularly like. Or maybe just stop using the product 🤔 — Joel M. Petlin (@Joelmpetlin) December 11, 2022

CRAZY, right?

Don’t like it, build your own Twitter. That’s what they’ve been yelling at Right-wingers for decades now.

Maybe they should take their own advice.

LeArN tO cOdE.

***

Related:

Editor’s Note:

