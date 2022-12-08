Nothing says girl power like a bunch of female journalists taking a picture with Nancy Pelosi.

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA.

Hey, whatever floats their boats, we suppose. Not to mention this pictures speaks VOLUMES about the ‘press corps’ and ain’t none of it any good.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi and (most) the women of the Capitol Press corps pic.twitter.com/0MST3kPDp9 — Farnoush Amiri (@FarnoushAmiri) December 7, 2022

Not a whole lot of diversity in that pic with Nancy … just sayin’.

WHOOOOOOA.

Could it be?

Hey, it would make sense and totally read for our unbiased pals in the press pool.

Especially these broads.

What's the racial breakdown of this pic? Proportional to the population? Asking for those of us who follow the race-baiting standards set by the media… — MauertheBulldog (@BullyMaus) December 8, 2022

Fair point, it’s not a very diverse group.

Nancy Pelosi and her groupies. What an embarrassment — Itsallgood, man (@recoveringlibrl) December 8, 2022

Seriously.

Please remove your nose from her ass. Thank you. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 8, 2022

SO not a good visual.

Very white. — NevilleTheCat (@FearTheFloof) December 8, 2022

Please tell me which ones refused to be in this photo so I can follow and trust them. Thanks. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 8, 2022

THERE it is.

Excellent point.

Those are the journalist we all should be following and paying attention to.

***

