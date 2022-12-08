Nothing says girl power like a bunch of female journalists taking a picture with Nancy Pelosi.
Ha.
HA ha.
HA HA HA.
Hey, whatever floats their boats, we suppose. Not to mention this pictures speaks VOLUMES about the ‘press corps’ and ain’t none of it any good.
Speaker Nancy Pelosi and (most) the women of the Capitol Press corps pic.twitter.com/0MST3kPDp9
— Farnoush Amiri (@FarnoushAmiri) December 7, 2022
Not a whole lot of diversity in that pic with Nancy … just sayin’.
Wait a second… pic.twitter.com/VyaRVAnc3V
— InTheRightColumn (@TheRightColumn) December 8, 2022
WHOOOOOOA.
Could it be?
Hey, it would make sense and totally read for our unbiased pals in the press pool.
Especially these broads.
What's the racial breakdown of this pic? Proportional to the population? Asking for those of us who follow the race-baiting standards set by the media…
— MauertheBulldog (@BullyMaus) December 8, 2022
Fair point, it’s not a very diverse group.
Nancy Pelosi and her groupies. What an embarrassment
— Itsallgood, man (@recoveringlibrl) December 8, 2022
Seriously.
Please remove your nose from her ass. Thank you.
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 8, 2022
SO not a good visual.
— Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) December 8, 2022
Very white.
— NevilleTheCat (@FearTheFloof) December 8, 2022
Please tell me which ones refused to be in this photo so I can follow and trust them. Thanks.
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 8, 2022
THERE it is.
Excellent point.
Those are the journalist we all should be following and paying attention to.
***
***
