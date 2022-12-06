You can tell Kirstie Alley really stood up for something because the hate on Twitter after her death is sadly all too real. Forget that Yashar Ali couldn’t even give it a few hours before he was attacking her ‘faith’ after she passed away, but the hate from our pals on the Left who consistently claim we’re the big meanies was palpable.

We collected some of the worst … when people show you who they really are, believe them.

Kirstie Alley is dead. She was great in Drop Dead Gorgeous and okay on Cheers. She was also a QAnon, MAGA supporting Scientology loon who pushed every COVID 19 conspiracy she could. So deuces. ✌️ — Chris Peterson – OnStage Blog 🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍🌈 (@OnstageBlog) December 6, 2022

Ugh, anytime we venture into Lefty-Twitter we feel like this:

Anyway, we didn’t grab all of them (some are too awful to share, to be honest), but this ‘sampling’ should give you a decent idea of how gross people can be when it comes to someone who leans right who has passed away.

Take a look.

Looks like everyone's suddenly forgotten that she went full hard- core MAGA Qanon. — EldRyn Phoenix (@EldRynPhoenix) December 6, 2022

*sigh*

Kirstie Alley did not care about other people Dying when she was Lying about the Vaccine and Masks. — Shane (@shannonsinsc) December 6, 2022

She helped to toxify American society. Glad she’s dead. Trumper humper Kirstie Alley — Indigena Principis Hereditis 🏴‍☠️🇬🇧🇨🇦🇺🇸 (@GopherMelinda) December 6, 2022

Tweets like this say so much more about the hater than the hated.

Keep going, if you can stand it.

love when a celebrity passes and everyone talks about the things about them they loved, never mentioning their horrid bigotry. always happens with transphobia specifically. terrible people can make art you love. that’s not license to overlook the harm they caused. — Tilly Bridges (@TillyBridges) December 6, 2022

Woof.

Just a reminder that Kirstie Alley was a QAnon, MAGA supporting Scientology loon who pushed every COVID 19 conspiracy she could. She was also a gutless coward who blocked anyone who told her how wrong she was and even worse proved how wrong she was. — J. Grimm, Jr. (@JGrimmJr1) December 6, 2022

Hope this tweet made this person feel better about their own miserable little life.

Kirstie Alley is dead. She was a QAnon, MAGA supporting Scientology crazy bitch who pushed every COVID 19 conspiracy under the sun So one less MAGA loonatic to pollute humanity — Grape Ape (Alpha Primate) (@anthony18503725) December 6, 2022

Classy.

So are we just gonna pretend Kirstie Alley didn’t turn into an awful QAnon lunatic before she died? — ⚽️🍻Parks🍻⚽️ (@TheSoccerDM) December 6, 2022

What a bunch of lazy, sad people attacking her based on their own sad, lazy caricatures.

I’m not going to ignore Kirstie Alley’s regrettable life choices so I can virtue signal to my followers how good a person I am. Hey, I enjoy films too. But she was a Scientologist/MAGA nut. A desperate former-celebrity-socialite clinging to fame like a branch in a hurricane… https://t.co/kHAQuD5bbS pic.twitter.com/RYKe3Kk15T — Derekcember Evry Ⓥ (@derekevry) December 6, 2022

‘Vegan’.

Ahem.

I do not feel bad that Trump supporting, Qanon believing, Ukraine war is maybe fake saying, Mass shootings are due to too much therapy Kirstie Alley died. She sucked and it’s sad for her family but she still sucked. — Branden Gilbert 🦃 (@Branden_Gilbert) December 6, 2022

Who are these people?

You know what? We don’t really want to know.

***

