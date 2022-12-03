It’s interesting watching our ‘betters’ try and pretend what Elon Musk released in the #TwitterFiles is not a big deal and that anyone who is concerned by what we learned is some crazy MEGA CONSPIRACY THEORIST because that tells us it is absolutely a big deal. The harder they try and bury this, the crazier they try and make us all look, the worse it looks for Biden.

And by default, any a-hole who worked to get him elected.

Like Bill Kristol.

Note, Kristol didn’t write this garbage but he thought enough of it to share it.

“While normal humans who denied Republicans their red wave were enjoying an epic sports weekend, MAGA activists…were getting riled up about leaked emails revealing that troll accounts were not allowed to post ill-gotten photos on a company’s platform…” https://t.co/Li5mkTerxW — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) December 3, 2022

It’s cute how they think only ‘MAGA’ people were riled up by what Musk dropped. Adorable even.

Is this squirming? Because you know, it looks like squirming to us.

Look HERE, not there.

Sorry, Bill (and by default, Tim), but anyone who is ok with suppressing the news for the political gain of either party needs to seriously examine what it is they stand for and believe.

Anybody liking this story, we see you and we see your single digit IQ as well. Buyer beware! — End of Democracy Survivor. (@PhillyToMaine) December 3, 2022

Bulwark readers like to pretend they’re ‘intellects’ when in reality they’re just being conned.

That’s some pretty far reaching strawmanning there Bill. Christ you’re a hack. — AV8R (@FL450_420TAS) December 3, 2022

The hackiest hack of them all.

The ability of humans to rationalize the most egregious acts in order to protect their "tribe" and sense of identity never ceases to amaze me. I love seeing you squirm. — Dr.Redacted (@HateTheState76) December 3, 2022

This does feel a little bit like squirming.

We’re seeing a lot of that this morning as the mainstream media tries to pretend this was a nothing burger and the Left-wing ‘leaders’ are shaming anyone who does understand what a big deal all of this is.

They know we’re onto them, so they’re going to do anything and everything they can to change the narrative.

Don’t let them.

Writing utter GARBAGE like this is why Billy's #weeklystandard went bankrupt. https://t.co/jzAMiiy6Ub — End of Democracy Survivor. (@PhillyToMaine) December 3, 2022

Lucky for Bill, he figured out that stupid people on the Left will pay for this utter garbage.

This piece is a masterpiece in dishonest strawman-ing. There’s no reason for anyone to who supposedly believes in “democracy” to defend suppressing news. So they have to pretend it wasn’t. https://t.co/KdIKzx9P57 — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) December 3, 2022

Yup.

They also know they played a huge part in silencing this story back in 2020 as well.

Look everyone 👇 it’s the voice of “real“

conservatives! Low T Kristol wants you to pretend everything is on the up & up.

What a Fraud. LOL !!! 🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡 https://t.co/1kZEEaAy1v — Elon’s Warrior (@johnbrasseur6) December 3, 2022

You know it’s not about Hunter – you are so lost. https://t.co/1DBuBdgZdt — JPGriffith (@JPGriffith) December 3, 2022

So very lost.

Good lord… you have really become a wh0re to the left cc @PolitiBunny https://t.co/DuuiQn76eM — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) December 3, 2022

Meep.

But if it’s true, it’s true …

Oh yeah, and then there’s this:

“The New York Post’s own journalists say they are skeptical of the paper’s stories about Hunter Biden, including the man who wrote most of the “smoking gun” story and would not put his name on it…” https://t.co/blpWbtqoNG — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) October 18, 2020

Don’t let any of them forget.

***

***

Editor’s Note:

