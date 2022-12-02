Move over Brian Stelter, make room for Oliver Darcy to be the most annoying guy at CNN. Ok, to be fair, that’s not exactly a hard thing to do since CNN keeps firing people and shrinking its staff but we digress.

Darcy thought it was a good idea to use Kanye West as a broad brush to paint the entire Republican Party and of course, right-wing media stars like Tucker Carlson with Nazism.

How very original and thought-provoking of him.

*eye roll*

Watch this hot mess:

Kanye West's descent into full Nazism is also an indictment of the Republican Party and right-wing media stars like Tucker Carlson. pic.twitter.com/qUpRi1X7b2 — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) December 2, 2022

Guess since Brian lost his job, someone at CNN has to fixate on Tucker Carlson and Fox News. Way to go, Darcy.

Atta boy.

And just like his bestie Brian, this did not go over well, like at all.

OOF.

Dude, back away from the FOX obsession. It’s not healthy. — Senior-Winki (@SeniorWinki) December 2, 2022

C’mon, man. Without Brian Stelter to obsessively watch Fox News and complain about them, Darcy has to step in. HA HA HA HA

Guess you could say the potato has handed off his potato duties.

With your horrible record, you're not qualified to indict anyone. — Tom (@Tomnolastname) December 2, 2022

How'd you twist yourself into believing that one? — Arthur Skagelwink (@skagelwink) December 2, 2022

It’s a CNN thing.

They all do it.

Well, they all did it.

Now do the antisemitic comments of several leading Dems, the rise of such sentiment on overwhelmingly left-leaning university campuses, Dem connections to the Nation of Islam, etc. — BillHobson (@BillHobson1) December 2, 2022

Psh, of course, he won’t do that. He’s not interested in telling a story about Nazism or even Kanye West, he just sees this as an opportunity to go after the Right, and most importantly, Tucker Carlson.

Hahaha CNN never misses a beat…..Spin that to Trump! Trump lives rent free in a lot of peoples heads, they simply cannot give it up. — Purpledude (@PurpleDude73) December 2, 2022

Stop with the hate speech!!

Liar — truth (@hittherightnote) December 2, 2022

It’s all they have left at CNN.

***

Related:

Mark Ruffalo DRAGGED over and over again calling for govt. supervision of Twitter and LOL

John Hayward’s thread EXPOSES the elite’s endgame with EVs and it’s NOT about ‘saving the planet’

As Democrats vilify Republicans over rail worker sick leave, thread explains what’s REALLY happening

***

Editor’s Note:

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!