Beyond the fact there IS NO SUCH THING as a ‘Don’t Say Gay Bill’ ANYWHERE in the country, let alone Florida, this tweet from Daniel Uhlfelder claiming Florida schools are banning the word ‘Hannukah’ is some of the most dishonest and blatant misinformation we’ve seen maybe all day. And considering we cover people like Eric Swalwell that’s really sayin’ something.

Bad enough to lie about what the bill really does and says but to go on Twitter and push this nonsense?

No words.

Are we allowed to say Hanukkah on Twitter. Florida’s schools are starting to ban it under DeSantis’s don’t say gay law — Daniel Uhlfelder (@DWUhlfelderLaw) December 1, 2022

THEN the genius posted the clip he seems to think proves what he’s saying is true.

It does the opposite.

If you watch it, you learn a teacher actually tried to make this claim against a mother who wanted to bring Hannukah to the classroom as she has for years. Sounds like a teacher who is not happy about the Parental Rights Bill was looking for an opportunity to play politics.

And she used her classroom to do it.

Watch.

Don’t say Hanukkah in DeSantis’s free Florida pic.twitter.com/WNn366NiQ9 — Daniel Uhlfelder (@DWUhlfelderLaw) December 1, 2022

Oh, in case you’re not familiar with who Dan is:

this clown became famous for wearing a Grim Reaper outfit on Florida beaches and then thought he could become Fla AG to prosecute DeSantis. A pathetic, ambulance chaser desperate for attention. @DWUhlfelderLaw — Tony Bruno (Shadow Banned) (@TonyBrunoShow) December 1, 2022

Gosh, we’re shocked the a-hole who dressed up as the Grim Reaper to torment people on Florida beaches is acting like an a-hole.

Ahem.

Here is Dan spreading false information which his own video proves…. and the sheep in his replies just follow along blindly. Just watch the dang video https://t.co/DDczpuCk1G — little brown dog (@Dualchgwp) December 1, 2022

Seriously.

That’s all you have to do.

To be clear, as the news clip does, it's not the odious law's wording, but its idiotic misinterpretation by non-lawyers — in this case, a school emp. In practice, this may be a distinction without a difference. Hopefully this news coverage will clarify the matter going forward. https://t.co/AJtmgqS5sD — (((Kremlin, go jump in your own mass grave))) 🇺🇸 (@StillNotMattB) December 1, 2022

Dan knows his lemming-like moronic followers won’t bother watching the clip, they’ll see his tweet, see that he included a news segment, take it as reality and run with it. Likely to claim DeSantis is anti-Semitic or some other nonsense.

Hey, these are the same lawn flamingos who still believe there’s any such thing as a ‘don’t say gay’ bill.

Not the brightest crayons in the box.

