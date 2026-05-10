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LA Mayoral Hopeful Spencer Pratt Is the Anti-Mamdani, Supports Poopless, Stab-Free Public Transportation

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 4:27 PM on May 10, 2026
Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

Los Angeles mayoral candidate Spencer Pratt is putting the Zohran Mamdani comparisons to rest. He’s not like the newly elected socialist mayor of New York City; he’s quite the opposite. He says Mamdani promised free public transportation; he’s promising public transportation that is free of defecating drug users and knife-wielding maniacs. If anyone has anything in common with Mamdani, Pratt says it's current LA Mayor Karen Bass.

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Here’s Pratt on CBS News. (WATCH)

Sane people want those things. Unfortunately, Pratt has LA’s Democrat base to win over. They’re anything but sane.

The contrast between Bass and Pratt could not be more pronounced. Bass supports crazy, failed policies that only make LA’s problems worse. On the other hand, Pratt offers common-sense solutions. New York Post columnist Lydia Moynihan says Pratt is ‘normal.’ (WATCH)

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That’s Leigh McGowan, also known as PoliticsGirl online. She’s the opposite of normal.

It looks like Democrats are leaning into their insanity and anti-common-sense crusade in hopes of getting Bass re-elected. Check out this attack ad that unintentionally makes Pratt look awesome. (WATCH)

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Painting positive ideas and reasoned thinking as highly undesirable is so on-brand for Democrats. Pratt needs to claim this ad as his own, put it on his campaign website, and thank the Democrats who made it for helping him out.

Editor’s Note: Hollywood, academia, and liberal elites are out of touch with the average American.

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