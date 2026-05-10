LA Mayoral Hopeful Spencer Pratt Is the Anti-Mamdani, Supports Poopless, Stab-Free Public Transportation

Los Angeles mayoral candidate Spencer Pratt is putting the Zohran Mamdani comparisons to rest. He’s not like the newly elected socialist mayor of New York City; he’s quite the opposite. He says Mamdani promised free public transportation; he’s promising public transportation that is free of defecating drug users and knife-wielding maniacs. If anyone has anything in common with Mamdani, Pratt says it's current LA Mayor Karen Bass.

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Here’s Pratt on CBS News. (WATCH)

Spencer Pratt DROPS THE MIC when asked about people comparing him to Zohran Mamdani



“He promised voters the subway will be free."



"I'm promise my voters the Metro buses, the Metro trains, they will be free from URINE, FECES, stabbing attacks!” @sgtnewsnetwork pic.twitter.com/WYOZqnvLbP — FreeSunGazer (@FreeSunGazer) May 10, 2026

Wow go Spencer Pratt and please end the meth smoking on the streets and on the busses — Chris Corey (@chriscorey999) May 10, 2026

Now THAT’S a campaign promise people can actually get behind. Americans want safe, clean cities not chaos, crime, and dysfunction dressed up as progress. — BIG DADDY (@Bigdaddy_web3) May 10, 2026

Sane people want those things. Unfortunately, Pratt has LA’s Democrat base to win over. They’re anything but sane.

The contrast between Bass and Pratt could not be more pronounced. Bass supports crazy, failed policies that only make LA’s problems worse. On the other hand, Pratt offers common-sense solutions. New York Post columnist Lydia Moynihan says Pratt is ‘normal.’ (WATCH)

🚨 SPENCER PRATT HAS KAREN BASS SHOOK!



LYDIA MOYNIHAN: “Spencer Pratt’s lesson is simple: Just be normal.”



“Call out the left’s insanity — like homeless people shooting up in front of schools — and choose common sense.”



🔥🔥👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/7RXUHbvR58 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 10, 2026

Turns out common sense is revolutionary these days. People are tired of watching leaders ignore obvious problems while regular families deal with the consequences every day. — BIG DADDY (@Bigdaddy_web3) May 10, 2026

The facial expressions of the looney on the left (literally) says it all. 🤡 — Ralph (@Mars_2_or_bust) May 10, 2026

That blonde pony-tailed lunatic is the perfect representative of the Democrat Party. — Valhalla Rising (@ValhallaMayan) May 10, 2026

That’s Leigh McGowan, also known as PoliticsGirl online. She’s the opposite of normal.

It looks like Democrats are leaning into their insanity and anti-common-sense crusade in hopes of getting Bass re-elected. Check out this attack ad that unintentionally makes Pratt look awesome. (WATCH)

I’ve been pretty quiet on the whole Spencer Pratt thing because I don’t live in California so I don’t follow their internal politics especially closely but this attack ad against him makes me want him to be President pic.twitter.com/PbBQ257y6s — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) May 10, 2026

"LA is on the right track".



That alone would make me want to vote for him. — Bonnie Blue and Zoe (@BonnieBlueTK) May 10, 2026

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Are you sure this wasn't put out by Spencer Pratt's campaign? — Bilious72 (@bilious72) May 10, 2026

Come on! That’s a Pratt ad! — Mark Noonan (@Mark_E_Noonan) May 10, 2026

Painting positive ideas and reasoned thinking as highly undesirable is so on-brand for Democrats. Pratt needs to claim this ad as his own, put it on his campaign website, and thank the Democrats who made it for helping him out.

Editor’s Note: Hollywood, academia, and liberal elites are out of touch with the average American.

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