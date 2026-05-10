Jessica Tarlov PRAISES AOC for Moronic Attacks on Billionaires, Trips SPECTACULARLY Over H...
VIP
Thomas Massie Accused Me of Getting PAID to Disagree With Him and All...
DAMNING, Receipt-Filled Thread About VA State Sen. Louise Lucas' CRIMINAL Business Partner...
REEE! COPE-pocalypse CONTINUES! Dems Come Up With New (and Even DUMBER) Ideas After...
VIP
People Think This Photo of Justin Pearson Standing Up to the KKK Should...
Judge Rules DOGE ‘Blatantly Used’ Race and Sex in Mass Termination of Federal...
Ted Cruz Grades AOC's History Paper on Who the American Revolution Was Fought...
Woman Who Refused to Work With Prosecutors Didn’t Want to Send Another Black...
Brian Tyler Cohen: ABC Suing President Trump Over FCC Probe Into The View
Mehdi Hasan: AOC’s Superpower in 2028 Is Convincing Republicans She’s Dumb and Extreme
PBS, CBS News: Frontier Airlines Jet Hits ‘Pedestrian’ on Runway
'Congratulashuns, Garduites!' Jay Jones REALLY Should Have Stayed Off X a Day After...
Excellent Creative Thinker Knows How to Overturn the VA Redistricting Decision
Wajahat Ali Thinks Spanberger Should ‘Pull a Desantis’ and 'Ram Through the Map'

Andy McCarthy Sounds Warning Siren About Caribbean Strikes

Jacob B. | 1:54 PM on May 10, 2026
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

"The latest lethal U.S. Caribbean strikes fit a troubling pattern," tweets former chief assistant U.S. Attorney Andy McCarthy.

Advertisement

There is a right way and a wrong way to deal with our enemies and those who hate us, freedom, and all that is right. We are wealthy enough in capability to do jobs without stepping outside the lines.

Laws and regulations are there for a reason. They should be taken soberly seriously by all who are in a position to make consequential decisions. There must be restraints in place to prevent actions that are beyond the lawful limit from taking place. One defilement of a legal limit with respect to such actions could cause further-reaching implications and consequences than many may ever be able to conceive possible. We do not erect autonomous governments. We elect and appoint people to government positions who are themselves under the law and under some type of authority.

Having the humility to operate inside the legally prescribed limitations with respect to taking certain actions serves to do a duty well. Exceeding what such limitations allow risks doing harm, and blowing back against such action should not be considered anti-U.S. sentiment. There could come a time when what the U.S. has loosened upon others comes back home to bear on the United States. We must remain prepared by being disciplined in these matters.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Jessica Tarlov PRAISES AOC for Moronic Attacks on Billionaires, Trips SPECTACULARLY Over Her Own Wealth
Sam J.
DAMNING, Receipt-Filled Thread About VA State Sen. Louise Lucas' CRIMINAL Business Partner Is a HUMDINGER
Sam J.
REEE! COPE-pocalypse CONTINUES! Dems Come Up With New (and Even DUMBER) Ideas After VA Gerrymander SNAFU
Sam J.
Woman Who Refused to Work With Prosecutors Didn’t Want to Send Another Black Man to Jail
Brett T.
Judge Rules DOGE ‘Blatantly Used’ Race and Sex in Mass Termination of Federal Grants to the NEH
Brett T.
'Congratulashuns, Garduites!' Jay Jones REALLY Should Have Stayed Off X a Day After His SCOVA Debacle
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Jessica Tarlov PRAISES AOC for Moronic Attacks on Billionaires, Trips SPECTACULARLY Over Her Own Wealth Sam J.
Advertisement