Andy McCarthy Sounds Warning Siren About Caribbean Strikes

"The latest lethal U.S. Caribbean strikes fit a troubling pattern," tweets former chief assistant U.S. Attorney Andy McCarthy.

The Latest Lethal U.S. Caribbean Strikes Fit a Troubling Pattern https://t.co/hmN07thQxb — Andy McCarthy (@AndrewCMcCarthy) May 10, 2026

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There is a right way and a wrong way to deal with our enemies and those who hate us, freedom, and all that is right. We are wealthy enough in capability to do jobs without stepping outside the lines.

Laws and regulations are there for a reason. They should be taken soberly seriously by all who are in a position to make consequential decisions. There must be restraints in place to prevent actions that are beyond the lawful limit from taking place. One defilement of a legal limit with respect to such actions could cause further-reaching implications and consequences than many may ever be able to conceive possible. We do not erect autonomous governments. We elect and appoint people to government positions who are themselves under the law and under some type of authority.

Having the humility to operate inside the legally prescribed limitations with respect to taking certain actions serves to do a duty well. Exceeding what such limitations allow risks doing harm, and blowing back against such action should not be considered anti-U.S. sentiment. There could come a time when what the U.S. has loosened upon others comes back home to bear on the United States. We must remain prepared by being disciplined in these matters.