You know this editor is honestly surprised we don’t actually write more about @JoJoFromJerz … her timeline is a treasure trove of stupid and hot mess. But then again, there is only so much time in a day to read and write about this sort of nonsense so maybe not.

Seems Jo wants transgender people to have as many rights as guns do.

Ahem.

Wait, didn’t she make this argument before? But with women and guns? OH YEAH, she did.

No one ever accused the Left of being overly creative or bright.

Per usual, this didn’t go well for the Biden fangirl:

Trending

Oops.

If she wants them to have the same ‘rights’ as guns … guess so.

Who knew?

Not a great tweet. At all.

Transgender Tweeters were none too happy with Jo:

Political footballs. Yup.

Tough crowd.

***

Related:

Seth Dillon takes Daily Beast writer APART for accusing him of anti-Semitism over joke tweet and DAMN

Media Matters tool REKT for PATHETIC thread whining about Elon Musk tweeting evil right-wingers

Elon Musk drops MASSIVE truth-bomb about illegal immigration with just one perfect tweet

***

Editor’s Note:

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: gunsJoJoFromJtransgenderwomen