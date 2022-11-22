You know this editor is honestly surprised we don’t actually write more about @JoJoFromJerz … her timeline is a treasure trove of stupid and hot mess. But then again, there is only so much time in a day to read and write about this sort of nonsense so maybe not.

Seems Jo wants transgender people to have as many rights as guns do.

Ahem.

Maybe someday, transgender people in America will have as many rights as guns do. — Jo 🌻 (@JoJoFromJerz) November 21, 2022

Wait, didn’t she make this argument before? But with women and guns? OH YEAH, she did.

lol you recycled your womenz tweet. https://t.co/yt7uhLktVG — Noam Blum (@neontaster) November 21, 2022

No one ever accused the Left of being overly creative or bright.

Per usual, this didn’t go well for the Biden fangirl:

Prohibited near and in a school. 🤔 — J Of The Jay (@jabster42) November 22, 2022

Oops.

Maybe she really does think that people shouldn’t be allowed to be trans until

18, that they should be barred from federal buildings and schools, and not allowed to show that they’re trans in public. 🤷‍♀️ — 𝗦𝗵𝗼𝘄 𝗠𝗲 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗗𝗮𝘁𝗮 🐊 (@txsalth2o) November 21, 2022

If she wants them to have the same ‘rights’ as guns … guess so.

So…. You have to have a permit and a background check to be trans? 😂 — britt 🍁 (@brittanysaidwut) November 21, 2022

Who knew?

So no transgender people allowed in airports, schools, government buildings or places that serve alcohol. You want them banned completely in NYC, Chicago & other places. Wow, I didn't take you as such a transphobe. — Joecephus (@_joecephus) November 21, 2022

Not a great tweet. At all.

she wants their capacity, size, and volume to be tyrannically regulated. — 3DotsOneDash (@3DotsOneDash) November 21, 2022

If you cared about transgender people’s rights, you’d support their right to bear arms. Gun rights protect your other rights. — Curt (Libertarian) (@checkmatestate) November 21, 2022

It’s a shame trans-people can’t enter a state or federal building, can be fined or arrested for being brandished in public and have to have a background check and license. — B3Percenter (@BPercenter) November 21, 2022

Transgender Tweeters were none too happy with Jo:

Can you tell me a single right I don’t have? pic.twitter.com/y9qpi6XaUY — Sara Higdon (@SaraHigdon_) November 22, 2022

I'm glad the grifter from NJ is using ppl like us as political footballs — 𝐊𝐲𝐥𝐢𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐞𝐬𝐞 𝐌𝐜𝐆𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐮𝐭𝐭𝐲 🍀 (@NotoriousKRM) November 21, 2022

Political footballs. Yup.

as a trangender person I would really prefer people stop trying to disarm me — Dan Zoom (@RealDanZoom) November 21, 2022

I cannot express how much I resent ppl like you using ppl like me as political props. Ps: we already have as many rights as anyone else. 🙄 — 🏳️‍⚧️ Dread Pirate Asholotl!! 🏴 (@Ayychley) November 21, 2022

Tough crowd.

***

