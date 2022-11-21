Imagine being so obsessed with Elon Musk that you tweet an entire thread TATTLING on him for who he tweets with. Wow.

Hey, we know, this is Media Matters we’re talking about, and shouldn’t be at all surprised to see Matthew Gertz tweeting an entire thread about Musk tweeting with EVIL RIGHT-WINGERS like a writer at RedState.

RedState.

You know, our sister site?

SUPER dangerous people over there, ya’ know. HA HA HA HA

What a nob, look at this:

A thread.

How deep.

Tim Young, a right-wing sycophant. Really?

C’mon man.

They’re triggered by an avi and an account named after a cat’s bowel movement.

Again, a right-wing sycophant?

Trending

Please.

So really, Gertz is mad that people are tweeting Musk and agreeing with him? This dude really needs a hobby.

See? REDSTATE.

Geez … el oh el.

OMG, NOT THE BABYLON BEE!!!

You know, if Twitter hadn’t locked the Bee over a joke Musk might not even own Twitter but sure, keep b*tching about a satire site because their satire hits too close to home.

HOW COULD HE?

Gertz might want to think about changing his name to ‘Karen.’

B*tching about Musk and Twitter is to Media Matters as b*tching about Fox and Trump was to Media Matters: a sad hobby that makes us all point and laugh at them.

HA HA HA HA

No, he’s not.

Maybe because all the Left does is crap all over and attack him?

Just spitballin’.

So brave, much stunning.

***

Related:

Elon Musk drops MASSIVE truth-bomb about illegal immigration with just one perfect tweet

Oh, BOOHOO! David French QUICK to play the victim when called out for flip-flopping on gay marriage

Thread about activist (woke) journalists EATING one another on Mastodon ACCIDENTALLY hilarious

***

Editor’s Note:

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Elon MuskMatthew Gertzright wingers