Imagine being so obsessed with Elon Musk that you tweet an entire thread TATTLING on him for who he tweets with. Wow.
Hey, we know, this is Media Matters we’re talking about, and shouldn’t be at all surprised to see Matthew Gertz tweeting an entire thread about Musk tweeting with EVIL RIGHT-WINGERS like a writer at RedState.
RedState.
You know, our sister site?
SUPER dangerous people over there, ya’ know. HA HA HA HA
What a nob, look at this:
Elon Musk interacting with sycophantic right-wing influencers this weekend, a thread.
— Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) November 21, 2022
A thread.
How deep.
Tim Young, American Greatness pic.twitter.com/cH2Mqpta0d
— Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) November 21, 2022
Tim Young, a right-wing sycophant. Really?
C’mon man.
Catturd2 pic.twitter.com/rHrhRn7Mm2
— Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) November 21, 2022
They’re triggered by an avi and an account named after a cat’s bowel movement.
Again, a right-wing sycophant?
Please.
Buzz Patterson, RedState pic.twitter.com/giEPmuxxPU
— Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) November 21, 2022
So really, Gertz is mad that people are tweeting Musk and agreeing with him? This dude really needs a hobby.
See? REDSTATE.
Geez … el oh el.
Babylon Bee pic.twitter.com/GWrcNr2Ua1
— Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) November 21, 2022
OMG, NOT THE BABYLON BEE!!!
You know, if Twitter hadn’t locked the Bee over a joke Musk might not even own Twitter but sure, keep b*tching about a satire site because their satire hits too close to home.
Ian Miles Cheong pic.twitter.com/twgIXG1vId
— Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) November 21, 2022
HOW COULD HE?
Tom Fitton, Judicial Watch pic.twitter.com/u1cBGKXqCw
— Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) November 21, 2022
Gertz might want to think about changing his name to ‘Karen.’
Kim Dotcom pic.twitter.com/wv2NRcfze5
— Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) November 21, 2022
Kanye West pic.twitter.com/DHjwOEyONi
— Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) November 21, 2022
Twitter is to Musk as Fox was to Trump: a way to get unfiltered advice from sycophants.
— Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) November 21, 2022
B*tching about Musk and Twitter is to Media Matters as b*tching about Fox and Trump was to Media Matters: a sad hobby that makes us all point and laugh at them.
You okay?
— 🫃🏼🇺🇦💉Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) November 21, 2022
HA HA HA HA
No, he’s not.
Matty, these are literally just people you don't see eye to eye with. Try again. 😘
— Sour Patch Lyds 🍥🍥 (@sourpatchlyds) November 21, 2022
He never interacts in a friendly joshing way with anyone on the left, ever
— Jesse Hawken (@jessehawken) November 21, 2022
Maybe because all the Left does is crap all over and attack him?
Just spitballin’.
I’m so sorry this is happening to you.
— Kevin Gordon (@HangtownReason) November 21, 2022
— Brenda (@CleoGamer81) November 21, 2022
So brave, much stunning.
***
