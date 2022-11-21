Imagine being so obsessed with Elon Musk that you tweet an entire thread TATTLING on him for who he tweets with. Wow.

Hey, we know, this is Media Matters we’re talking about, and shouldn’t be at all surprised to see Matthew Gertz tweeting an entire thread about Musk tweeting with EVIL RIGHT-WINGERS like a writer at RedState.

RedState.

You know, our sister site?

SUPER dangerous people over there, ya’ know. HA HA HA HA

What a nob, look at this:

Elon Musk interacting with sycophantic right-wing influencers this weekend, a thread. — Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) November 21, 2022

A thread.

How deep.

Tim Young, American Greatness pic.twitter.com/cH2Mqpta0d — Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) November 21, 2022

Tim Young, a right-wing sycophant. Really?

C’mon man.

They’re triggered by an avi and an account named after a cat’s bowel movement.

Again, a right-wing sycophant?

Please.

So really, Gertz is mad that people are tweeting Musk and agreeing with him? This dude really needs a hobby.

See? REDSTATE.

Geez … el oh el.

OMG, NOT THE BABYLON BEE!!!

You know, if Twitter hadn’t locked the Bee over a joke Musk might not even own Twitter but sure, keep b*tching about a satire site because their satire hits too close to home.

Ian Miles Cheong pic.twitter.com/twgIXG1vId — Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) November 21, 2022

HOW COULD HE?

Tom Fitton, Judicial Watch pic.twitter.com/u1cBGKXqCw — Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) November 21, 2022

Gertz might want to think about changing his name to ‘Karen.’

Twitter is to Musk as Fox was to Trump: a way to get unfiltered advice from sycophants. — Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) November 21, 2022

B*tching about Musk and Twitter is to Media Matters as b*tching about Fox and Trump was to Media Matters: a sad hobby that makes us all point and laugh at them.

HA HA HA HA

No, he’s not.

Matty, these are literally just people you don't see eye to eye with. Try again. 😘 — Sour Patch Lyds 🍥🍥 (@sourpatchlyds) November 21, 2022

He never interacts in a friendly joshing way with anyone on the left, ever — Jesse Hawken (@jessehawken) November 21, 2022

Maybe because all the Left does is crap all over and attack him?

Just spitballin’.

I’m so sorry this is happening to you. — Kevin Gordon (@HangtownReason) November 21, 2022

So brave, much stunning.

***

***

