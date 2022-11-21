Would appear our conservative ‘better’, super-principled David French, has changed his mind on gay marriage. We looked through his tweets and found a few on gay marriage; for example, he was saying he had evolved on this issue in 2015.

Like Hillary Clinton.

I "evolved" on gay marriage. Here's why: http://t.co/0LBh1ridpj — David French (@DavidAFrench) April 27, 2015

Imagine a conservative comparing themselves to Hillary Clinton.

So did he change his mind again?

It’s not entirely clear.

Anywho, would appear he has written another column for The Dispatch talking about flip-flopping on gay marriage and people in his conservative circles understandably had questions.

Yeah yeah, we know, David doesn’t like it when we write about him but C’MON, he had to know complaining about us in an article would only make us write about him more. Then again, maybe he’s playing 4D Chess and wants us to write more about him.

Or, maybe this editor has had way too much caffeine today.

Let’s go with caffeine.

Reading David French's column on why he defends gay marriage, and just the fact he starts out by going "just as an example of how my brain works, I think the Iraq War was good!" compels me to ask: if I gave you a hundred dollars, would you please go back to opposing gay marriage? pic.twitter.com/PmDTZq1FXF — Unworthy Hand (@kisstheblade_) November 21, 2022

Ouch.

That being said, David was none too happy with people ‘unleashing fury’ on him over his piece.

The Evangelical far right is so broken. I've seen it excuse an insurrection. I've seen it turn a blind eye to child rape and sexual abuse in Christian institutions. But I write about trying to find a way that a diverse people can live together, and the fury is unleashed. — David French (@DavidAFrench) November 21, 2022

He works and he slaves, and what thanks does he get?

Did he really think this was a smart thing to tweet?

David French would like you evangelicals to know that he's very very disappointed in you. How could you? HOW. COULD. YOU? https://t.co/jwJY3tj2L3 — Bob Weave (@lowkeyrbe) November 21, 2022

HOW DARE YOU?!

Or maybe people disagree with you because you’re arguing for a fake pluralism that empowers government to further harass, intimidate, and silence the faithful. — Jack in the East (@talkradio200) November 21, 2022

Whoa.

Great tweet, actually.

I have read your articles and listened to your podcasts for years and generally agree with you and find you to be courageous and kind. However, if you support a bill that strengthens governmental support for homosexual marriage, many orthodox Christians will disagree with you. — R B Weaver (@RickyBobWeaver) November 21, 2022

oh stop whining — BWH (@BWH85) November 21, 2022

Mighty broad brush there. The majority of evangelicals aren’t even engaged in that fight. — Doug Bentley 🌶🔥 (@dougbentley) November 21, 2022

I listened to enough Editors podcasts to get pretty tired of this. You frequently enable projection by Democratic partisans by confirming their stereotypes. — Rubric Marlin (@RubricMarlin) November 21, 2022

But but but … we’ve unleashed FURY on him and stuff.

Geez you’re a pip. Demonize much? Who’s the touchy fundamentalists again? — Troy Hinrichs (@YourmanGodfrey) November 21, 2022

What he said.

If I had more time, I’d love to debate my friend ⁦@DavidAFrench⁩ on RFMA right now. Instead I’m preparing for a Supreme Court argument where the govt says it can impose fines & jail time on those who don’t create speech celebrating same-sex marriage. https://t.co/FUWFXllTPE — Kristen Waggoner (@KWaggonerADF) November 20, 2022

And boom.

