Would appear our conservative ‘better’, super-principled David French, has changed his mind on gay marriage. We looked through his tweets and found a few on gay marriage; for example, he was saying he had evolved on this issue in 2015.

Like Hillary Clinton.

Imagine a conservative comparing themselves to Hillary Clinton.

So did he change his mind again?

It’s not entirely clear.

Anywho, would appear he has written another column for The Dispatch talking about flip-flopping on gay marriage and people in his conservative circles understandably had questions.

Yeah yeah, we know, David doesn’t like it when we write about him but C’MON, he had to know complaining about us in an article would only make us write about him more. Then again, maybe he’s playing 4D Chess and wants us to write more about him.

Or, maybe this editor has had way too much caffeine today.

Let’s go with caffeine.

Trending

Ouch.

That being said, David was none too happy with people ‘unleashing fury’ on him over his piece.

He works and he slaves, and what thanks does he get?

Did he really think this was a smart thing to tweet?

HOW DARE YOU?!

Whoa.

Great tweet, actually.

But but but … we’ve unleashed FURY on him and stuff.

What he said.

And boom.

***

Related:

Thread about activist (woke) journalists EATING one another on Mastodon ACCIDENTALLY hilarious

Billy Baldwin learns there’s ALWAYS a tweet after he brags about NEVER following Trump and LOL

Adam Schiff spins himself STUPID LIVE and in real-time after Musk reinstates Trump’s Twitter (watch)

***

Editor’s Note:

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: David Frenchgay marriageHillary ClintonThe Dispatch