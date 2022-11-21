We’re not sure what’s funnier, watching Lefties lose their minds over Elon Musk reinstating Trump’s Twitter account OR watching Hollywood has-beens (or in Billy Baldwin’s case, a never-really-was) get all big, bad, and tough with Musk.

And lie their arses off about having never followed Trump.

Right.

Take a gander at the dumbest Baldwin brother’s tweet (and that’s really sayin’ somethin’):

Who else NEVER followed Trump on Twitter the first time and won't follow him now? Show those hands. 🤚 — Billy Baldwin (@BillyBaldwin) November 20, 2022

Then again, 103k people liked this stupid tweet so … yikes.

He continued:

People are leaving Twitter in droves but it’s so crucial we stay together. Please follow @CalltoActivism so we can fight back and keep our liberal voice strong. — Billy Baldwin (@BillyBaldwin) November 20, 2022

Technically, new account creation and engagement are breaking records BUT if this makes Billy feel more important we suppose we can give this one to him.

NAH.

Ha ha ha ha ha.

I’m not backing down from Twitter or Elon. Who’s with me? — Billy Baldwin (@BillyBaldwin) November 20, 2022

HE’S NOT BACKING DOWN Y’ALL.

What a maroon.

Oh, and about following Trump?

MIIIGHT want to check your timeline if you’re going to claim you never followed the former president, Billy boy.

THERE it is.

How about one more big ol’ fail for the road?

Boycott Tesla? — Billy Baldwin (@BillyBaldwin) November 19, 2022

Oopsie.

***

